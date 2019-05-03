Games that you have replayed the most

CAD4466HK

CAD4466HK

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 24, 2008
Messages
1,218
And I'm talking non-multiplayer games. Straight up single player with an endgame.

NES: Super Mario Bros. - Lost count
PS1: Syphon Filter - 30-40 times
PC: Quake 2 - at least 50 times, Doom 3 ( non-BFG Ed.) at least 80 times, Bioshock - 10 times, Crysis - 20 times
Crysis 2 - 10 times.

A lot of those replays were to bench new hardware and the others were for fun or speed runs.
Plus I tend to replay every game I own at least 3 times to get my money's worth. (If it doesn't suck that is)
 
D

Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
55,988
Single player? I played the Mass Effect series allot. I have 7 playthroughs of ME1, 23 of ME2, 19 of ME3, and 4 or 5 of Andromeda. I don't normally replay single player games through more than once or twice. I probably have finished CoD4:MW at least four or five times. I've gone through Crysis 1 about three times. Most anything else I've enjoyed, I've played through once or twice. The one exception is generally fighting games like Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter, which I've cleared dozens of times each. I haven't done this with each installment, but I have done it with allot of them.
 
CAD4466HK

CAD4466HK

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 24, 2008
Messages
1,218
Dan_D said:
Single player? I played the Mass Effect series allot. I have 7 playthroughs of ME1, 23 of ME2, 19 of ME3, and 4 or 5 of Andromeda. I don't normally replay single player games through more than once or twice. I probably have finished CoD4:MW at least four or five times. I've gone through Crysis 1 about three times. Most anything else I've enjoyed, I've played through once or twice. The one exception is generally fighting games like Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter, which I've cleared dozens of times each. I haven't done this with each installment, but I have done it with allot of them.
Click to expand...
Yeah I put in a lot of hours on MK and SF on the Genesis. And GT2 on the PS1.
 
W

wyqtor

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 30, 2011
Messages
439
Most likely one of the iterations of the Civilization series.
 
Last edited:
Denpepe

Denpepe

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 26, 2015
Messages
1,505
Pc that would be borderlands 2 cleared it at least 16 times also lot's of Q2, Doom 3, Rage, Duke 3D.
Genesis: probably dune 2
Master system: Speedball 2
Snes: Chrono trigger
PS1 and 2 some Mortal Kombat game, nothing else I think I did more then once. That's when I got into PC gaming.
 
drklu

drklu

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 15, 2013
Messages
2,360
Rimworld & Total War Warhammer are my two most replayed games by far.
 
Vanilla Heat

Vanilla Heat

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
1,089
C&C 3 , 3k hours according to steam
Still play C&C Generals
VTM: Bloodlines
 
Last edited:
S

Special.K

Weaksauce
Joined
Jul 18, 2004
Messages
109
No idea how many times I've played each but seems like once a year or so I'll play..

Ocarina of Time
Metal gear solid 1&3
Deus ex(original)
Half life


Probably some others I've played a handful of times but can't think of at the moment
 
S

ST185RC

n00b
Joined
Apr 24, 2018
Messages
13
Spelunky, I have about 2000 successful Yama runs and 200 normal Olmec runs. Probably 10000 deaths. Only game I have gotten 100% on.
 
AceGoober

AceGoober

Live! Laug[H]! Overclock!
Joined
Jun 25, 2003
Messages
22,445
Fallout 3 by a large margin. Roughly 15,000 hours into the game.

Second in line would be Diablo II. Many a time I played until the early hours of the morning and went into work bleary eyed.
 
IdiotInCharge

IdiotInCharge

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 13, 2003
Messages
13,805
Dan_D said:
Single player? I played the Mass Effect series allot. I have 7 playthroughs of ME1, 23 of ME2, 19 of ME3, and 4 or 5 of Andromeda.
Click to expand...
My gods, you embaress me. I thought I played them too much!

And that's really my answer. I'd have played ME1 more if the difficulty scaling was as consistent across classes as it is in the sequels and ME:A, and generally when replaying I start a character with ME1 and run it through. For ME:A I ran through the three difficulty levels and have mostly left it alone since.

These games are like movies and TV series that you watch over and over through the years. They become a part of you.

[I can't say that I could stand to replay anything else...]
 
E

Ebernanut

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 15, 2010
Messages
1,174
Going in somewhat chronological order these are the games I've played too many times to count:

Super Mario Bros
Nethack
Commander Keen(can't recall which ones but I had a couple that I played to death)
Wolfenstein 3D(even though it always gave me severe motion sickness)
KOTOR I & II
Morrowind
GTA: SA
VTM: Bloodlines
Alpha Protocol
Mass Effect I & II(honorable mention to ME3)
Deus Ex: HR
 
M76

M76

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
10,638
Half Life (1998) probably 8-10 times
Deus Ex (2000) over a dozen
Mass Effect (2008) about 10 times
Mass Effect II (2010) more than ME1.
Mafia (2002) also at least 10 times.
Oblivion (2006) I don't know how many times I've taken it to the endgame, but I had at least a 6-8 games that I sank a ton of time into with mods.
Dragon Age 2 (2009) About 5 or 6 times.
System Shock II (1999) At least 6 but who remembers exactly.
XCOM2 (2016) probably 50 new games at least, this is a game I've played far more than any other game ever by at least a margin of 2x or 3x. Although I usually get bored before finishing a campaign and end up starting a new one in the middle.
Generals Zero Hour (2003) uncountable. the campaign is not that long in it, but I've finished it at least twice with every general, and about a dozen times with some, so overall I must've finished it over 30 times.
Red Alert (1996) probably in the low two digits.
GTA:IV over 5 times probably, still my favorite episode of the series.
 
M76

M76

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
10,638
Dan_D said:
I played the first and third ones allot more than two. Quake 2 was OK, but seriously overrated.
Click to expand...
It's the other way around. I've played some Q1, but I think it was seriously overrated. While Q2 was extremely underrated. Don't get me wrong. Q1 and Q3 were great as multiplayer, but as single player they were pretty meh, especially 3, as it was only DM against bots.
 
CAD4466HK

CAD4466HK

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 24, 2008
Messages
1,218
I forgot to include F.E.A.R and the expansions in my OP.
That awesome AI on Extreme kept me coming back at least 20+ times. F.E.A.R 2 maybe 5 times or more. About 3 on the third.
 
K

Keljian

Gawd
Joined
Nov 7, 2006
Messages
875
Mass effect series trumps all for me, closely followed by Fallout 1 & 2 (which I never actually completed)...
 
A

Archaea

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
10,032
Beginning to end multiple times? Only things in the action RPG Genre.

Diablo
Diablo 2
Titan Quest
Path of Exile

Most every other game I’m done after I beat it once.
 
M

mvmiller12

Gawd
Joined
Aug 7, 2011
Messages
948
Single Player? Might & Magic: World of Xeen hands-down. First beaten in 1993 (I got Darkside as a high school graduation gift, and I already had Clouds) and since beaten again every year or two... And I tend to HATE replaying games. There is something about WoX that makes me want to play it again fairly regularly despite that though.
 
dgz

dgz

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 15, 2010
Messages
5,844
M76 said:
It's the other way around. I've played some Q1, but I think it was seriously overrated. While Q2 was extremely underrated. Don't get me wrong. Q1 and Q3 were great as multiplayer, but as single player they were pretty meh, especially 3, as it was only DM against bots.
Click to expand...
I never really understood Quake 2's campaign. It's Quake and I love it but the levels and campaign are structured in a way that never made sense to me. Even after all these years and many hours dedicated to the game, I've never really beaten the whole of it.

Thank god this ZTN guy made some nice maps to fix id's shit
 
scojer

scojer

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 13, 2009
Messages
4,488
Games I've beat around 5 times:
Half-Life
Quake 2
The Suffering 1 & 2
F.E.A.R.
Manhunt
Syphon Filter 2
Twisted Metal
Driver 1 & 2
Shadow of the Colossus
ICO

Games I've beat more than 10 times
The Last of Us
Half-Life 2
Wolfenstein 3d & RTCW

Games I've played more than once but less than 5
Uncharted series
Crysis
FarCry
Wolfenstein
Alien Vs Predator (2000 & 2010)


There are others, these are all that come to mind right now.
 
Last edited:
M

MrC4

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 10, 2010
Messages
1,332
No contest, Warband. I have become the outright ruler of Calradia more times than I can remember.

Now get Bannerlords out now!
 
U

UnknownSouljer

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 24, 2001
Messages
6,326
Fallout, Fallout 2 (The only Fallout games worth playing. Yeah, I said it)
Final Fantasy VI (The Best FF. I used to beat it every year)
Super Mario World
Super Contra (I used to beat this everyday after school)
Earthworm Jim (I also used to beat this everyday after school)
Chrono Trigger (New Game plused this to the point that each character's stats and level were ** with max equip on each)
Zelda: A Link to the Past
CounterStrike (and its iterations)
Quake II (A lot of LANs and coops as well as deathmatch)


EDIT: for fun context
 
Last edited:
P

patchfile27

n00b
Joined
Feb 22, 2014
Messages
16
Reading these is taking me down Memory lane. Master of Orion 2 and the newest MOO as well, I have 122 hours on the new one, probably triple that on MOO 2.
 
BiH115

BiH115

Gif Guy
Joined
May 12, 2011
Messages
9,376
Final fantasy 8 and 9
Zelda: Majora's Mask
Half-Life 2
GTA 3, 4, and 5
Alan Wake
God of War (PS4, by far my favorite game, period)
 
horrorshow

horrorshow

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 14, 2007
Messages
7,645
Doom II
Quake
Super Mario 3
Super Mario World
Super Mario 64
Starfox 64
Oblivion
Skyrim
Titan Quest
Grim Dawn
Freespace 2
Civilization series

(I'm sure there's more)
 
N

n370zed

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 21, 2012
Messages
370
Single player games don’t interest me much. So I’ll name a multiplayer game

Q3A on the DC
Q3A on PC (UFT mod and RA3)

That game and it’s multiplayer mods is the best time I’ve ever had in gaming. This was back in like 2000 or 2001.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top