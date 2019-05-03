Games that you have replayed the most

Half Life (1998) probably 8-10 times

Deus Ex (2000) over a dozen

Mass Effect (2008) about 10 times

Mass Effect II (2010) more than ME1.

Mafia (2002) also at least 10 times.

Oblivion (2006) I don't know how many times I've taken it to the endgame, but I had at least a 6-8 games that I sank a ton of time into with mods.

Dragon Age 2 (2009) About 5 or 6 times.

System Shock II (1999) At least 6 but who remembers exactly.

XCOM2 (2016) probably 50 new games at least, this is a game I've played far more than any other game ever by at least a margin of 2x or 3x. Although I usually get bored before finishing a campaign and end up starting a new one in the middle.

Generals Zero Hour (2003) uncountable. the campaign is not that long in it, but I've finished it at least twice with every general, and about a dozen times with some, so overall I must've finished it over 30 times.

Red Alert (1996) probably in the low two digits.

GTA:IV over 5 times probably, still my favorite episode of the series.