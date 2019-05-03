Games that you have replayed the most

CAD4466HK
[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 24, 2008
And I'm talking non-multiplayer games. Straight up single player with an endgame.
NES: Super Mario Bros. - Lost count
PS1: Syphon Filter - 30-40 times
PC: Quake 2 - at least 50 times, Doom 3 ( non-BFG Ed.) at least 80 times, Bioshock - 10 times, Crysis - 20 times
Crysis 2 - 10 times.
A lot of those replays were to bench new hardware and the others were for fun or speed runs.
Plus I tend to replay every game I own at least 3 times to get my money's worth. (If it doesn't suck that is)
