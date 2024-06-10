Games play you! Corruption in online pvp matchmaking

uOpt said: Patents are public. Are there any of those link things to such patents out there? Click to expand...

System and method for driving microtransactions in multiplayer video games​

Systems and methods for dynamically weighing match variables to better tune player matches​

A matchmaking system and method is provided that facilitates optimization of player matches for multiplayer video games. The system may provide a generalized framework for matchmaking using historical player data and analytics. The framework may facilitate automatic determinations of an optimal mix of players and styles to produce the most satisfying user experiences. The system may dynamically update analytical processes based on statistical or otherwise observed data related to gameplay at any given time. In this manner, the system may continually tune the matchmaking process based on observations of player behavior, gameplay quality, and/or other information.​

the one about the mouse:Patent does not mean actively and actually used obviously and also seem quite normal that they would run engagement and player pleasure optimizing algo of the sorts. Player not knowing about it being better and not liked it if they learn about it make also sense (same for single RPG that auto-adjust enemy skills, better not to know, same for virtually all the RPG and others strategy game that cheat on "roll dice", the good real life GM did the same for all time as well, player overrate how likely 70% chance of success actually is and get angry about game that do not cheat result)The notion that a free to play game play you or you play it, would be quite fuzzy.