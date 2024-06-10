Games play you! Corruption in online pvp matchmaking

Good video on this problem of matchmaking manipulation in pvp games. There has been talk about the Blizzard/Activision patents on matchmaking programs in the Overwatch world for at least a year now. Long story short, game companies are using AI/programs to matchmake players for pvp games based on engagement, cosmetics promotion and not purely based on player skill. You might get placed in a game where you are guaranteed to lose the match all to keep a player on the other team from quitting the game. Oh, and Blizz/activision can manipulate aim for the same reason, to keep people playing.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VJG2dli2LTg
