Games play you! Corruption in online pvp matchmaking

Ranulfo

Good video on this problem of matchmaking manipulation in pvp games. There has been talk about the Blizzard/Activision patents on matchmaking programs in the Overwatch world for at least a year now. Long story short, game companies are using AI/programs to matchmake players for pvp games based on engagement, cosmetics promotion and not purely based on player skill. You might get placed in a game where you are guaranteed to lose the match all to keep a player on the other team from quitting the game. Oh, and Blizz/activision can manipulate aim for the same reason, to keep people playing.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VJG2dli2LTg
 
IAmForum said:
Is there a way to tell if a game is using this garbage ?
Not easily, other than they are caught talking about it publically or through the patents. Overwatch 2 has had cheater problems of late and lots of debate over a forced 50% win rate.
 
Creats a vacuum that an indie could fill if it had the balls to take the chance. Get that dude who made day-z. Lets get back to the old days, let players host/admin servers, permaban the cheaters. Bunny hops and dolphin dives for all... Fkn AI, gawd dam it!
 
As if I needed another reason for why single player games are superior.

OFC, I know they are not completely immune to this crap either, dynamic difficulty setting and selling you booster, or inventory slots.
 
uOpt said:
Patents are public. Are there any of those link things to such patents out there?
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20160005270A1/en

System and method for driving microtransactions in multiplayer video games​

A system and method is provided that drives microtransactions in multiplayer video games. The system may include a microtransaction arrange matches to influence game-related purchases. For instance, the system may match a more expert/marquee player with a junior player to encourage the junior player to make game-related purchases of items possessed/used by the marquee player. A junior player may wish to emulate the marquee player by obtaining weapons or other items used by the marquee player.

https://patents.google.com/patent/US10857468B2/en?inventor=Michael+D.+Marr

Systems and methods for dynamically weighing match variables to better tune player matches​

A matchmaking system and method is provided that facilitates optimization of player matches for multiplayer video games. The system may provide a generalized framework for matchmaking using historical player data and analytics. The framework may facilitate automatic determinations of an optimal mix of players and styles to produce the most satisfying user experiences. The system may dynamically update analytical processes based on statistical or otherwise observed data related to gameplay at any given time. In this manner, the system may continually tune the matchmaking process based on observations of player behavior, gameplay quality, and/or other information.


the one about the mouse:
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/d1/8a/fe/d377bae8092a42/US20190091577A1.pdf
B illustrates a table providing an exemplary list of parameters of a gameplay session that are modifiedbased on a player ' s skill level and the corresponding experience for players of different skill levels . For example , in afirst - shooter gaming environment , when a first player aimshis weapon at a target , a parameter defining the tolerance forhow accurate the player ' s aim must be to hit the target ismodified based on the acquired skill level of the player . Thecomputer assigns the tolerance for how accurate the player ' saim must be to hit the target differently based on the skilllevel of the first player . A player having a higher skill levelwill be assigned a lower tolerance parameter and therefore , will have to be more accurate in aiming in order to hit thetarget . A player having a lower skill level be assigned ahigher tolerance parameter and , therefore , could be lessaccurate in aiming in order to hit the target . As shown , column 310 of Table 1 lists modifiable parameters such as“ degree of accuracy required to hit a target ' , column 312 liststhe experience of a player having a ' high ' skill level , whichmay be ‘ high degree of accuracy required ' , column 314 liststhe experience of a player having a ‘ medium ' skill level , which may be ' medium degree of accuracy required ' , andcolumn 316 lists the experience of a player having a ' low 'skill level , which may be ‘ low degree of accuracy required ' . Similarly , the table lists other modifiable parameters , such as‘ likelihood of being targeted by enemy ' , where the experience of a player having a ' high ' skill level may be ‘ high degree of likelihood ' , the experience of a player having a“ medium ' skill level may be ' medium degree of likelihood , and the experience of a player having a ' low ' skill level may be ' low degree of likelihood '

Patent does not mean actively and actually used obviously and also seem quite normal that they would run engagement and player pleasure optimizing algo of the sorts. Player not knowing about it being better and not liked it if they learn about it make also sense (same for single RPG that auto-adjust enemy skills, better not to know, same for virtually all the RPG and others strategy game that cheat on "roll dice", the good real life GM did the same for all time as well, player overrate how likely 70% chance of success actually is and get angry about game that do not cheat result)

The notion that a free to play game play you or you play it, would be quite fuzzy.
 
Thanks for the links. The third one (aim help) is quite something. But as you say, we don't know whether this is actually used.
 
M76 said:
The dynamic difficulty thing really pisses me off in modern Resident Evil games. It's a humiliation ritual. As soon as you die it knocks the difficulty down a lot. They have been doing it since the original RE4. At least on Professional difficulty it actually keeps the difficulty at its highest no matter what, but when I pick a difficulty setting I expect it to be that way the whole time I play the game.
 
The best pvp in WoW was battle grounds and the low level locked ones at that (level 19/29/49 etc). I could never get into Arena. That was way too focused on various metas based on class balance.
 
