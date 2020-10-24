Games not recognizing my GPU

Hello,



Sorry if this is the wrong forum, not sure where to post. Just bought my first gaming laptop - ASUS TUF A15. Went to NVIDIA website and downloaded + installed correct drivers for my exact GPU using clean install, installed Steam and booted up a couple of games including Grim Dawn. Graphics are extremely slow and laggy, including the main menu. The video options show the game using the default Microsoft render driver instead of my graphics card. In Device Manager (which for some reason keeps refreshing every two seconds) under Display Adapter, I see both the NVIDIA and Microsoft drivers. In the NVIDIA Control Panel I've set the GPU as the default, and I did the same in Windows Graphics Settings. I also tried forcing the game itself to use NVIDIA through the NVIDIA Control Panel. Tried setting the laptop power settings to High Performance, tried uninstalling/disabling the Microsoft driver. Nothing seems to work and I am out of ideas. I'd appreciate any advice. Thanks in advance.