games freezing issue?

I have major trouble with in game (dead space 2 and fallout: new vegas) random freezing, when happened, whole PC becomes unresponsive, so manual restart is required, ctrl-alt-del wont work .. graphic card drivers updated, direct x updated, win 7 32 updated, firewall disabled, fallout updated, so far no luck .. interesting that picture freezes randomly, but sound stays in the background, I dont think it's game related, mentioned games freezes very similar .. any suggestion?
thanks!
Gigabyte GA-P55-UD3R
QuadCore Intel Core i5 750
4 GB DDR3 Corsair
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 260
Creative Audigy SE (SB0570) Sound Card with modded drivers
Direct X 11.0
Windows 7 32 bit
free avast
