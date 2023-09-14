games freezing issue?

P

pexaj

n00b
Joined
Jun 16, 2023
Messages
16
I have major trouble with in game (dead space 2 and fallout: new vegas) random freezing, when happened, whole PC becomes unresponsive, so manual restart is required, ctrl-alt-del wont work .. graphic card drivers updated, direct x updated, win 7 32 updated, firewall disabled, fallout updated, so far no luck .. interesting that picture freezes randomly, but sound stays in the background, I dont think it's game related, mentioned games freezes very similar .. any suggestion?

thanks!


Gigabyte GA-P55-UD3R
QuadCore Intel Core i5 750
4 GB DDR3 Corsair
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 260
Creative Audigy SE (SB0570) Sound Card with modded drivers
Direct X 11.0
Windows 7 32 bit
free avast
 
pexaj said:
I have major trouble with in game (dead space 2 and fallout: new vegas) random freezing, when happened, whole PC becomes unresponsive, so manual restart is required, ctrl-alt-del wont work .. graphic card drivers updated, direct x updated, win 7 32 updated, firewall disabled, fallout updated, so far no luck .. interesting that picture freezes randomly, but sound stays in the background, I dont think it's game related, mentioned games freezes very similar .. any suggestion?

thanks!


Gigabyte GA-P55-UD3R
QuadCore Intel Core i5 750
4 GB DDR3 Corsair
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 260
Creative Audigy SE (SB0570) Sound Card with modded drivers
Direct X 11.0
Windows 7 32 bit
free avast https://simulatorapk.com/
Click to expand...
thanks in advance for any help
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top