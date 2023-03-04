Games crashing on spinner storage drive

4

455olds

Gawd
Joined
Dec 19, 2008
Messages
771
If I install a game on my 2nd storage drive they are instable and crash. The computer will lockup. I can't get out of it with task manager. All I can do is to hold power button and restart. The computer is my X58-Ud5 system in my sig. The storage drive is a old Hitachi 3tb drive and I have a 500gb ssd drive for operating system. Games work ok on the ssd.
Is there a driver or something I can try updating that might solve this? Replace the storage drive with something newer? I believe the storage drive is in good health but it is old.
 
L

Luke M

Gawd
Joined
Apr 20, 2016
Messages
578
Try changing your RAM just to rule that out. Bad RAM can cause all sorts of weird problems that seem to be something else.
 
