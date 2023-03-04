Games crashing on spinner storage drive

If I install a game on my 2nd storage drive they are instable and crash. The computer will lockup. I can't get out of it with task manager. All I can do is to hold power button and restart. The computer is my X58-Ud5 system in my sig. The storage drive is a old Hitachi 3tb drive and I have a 500gb ssd drive for operating system. Games work ok on the ssd.

Is there a driver or something I can try updating that might solve this? Replace the storage drive with something newer? I believe the storage drive is in good health but it is old.