Games crash after upgrading to 3060 RTX

blunt_eastwood
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Oct 4, 2011
- Messages
- 159
I upgraded to a 3060 RTX and now Far Cry 6, BF: 2042, and now MW 2 crash.
Before that I had a 1060 GTX and never had any issue.
I also upgraded my PSU to an EVGA - 650W 80 Plus Gold
I reinstalled the games, used DDU to completely remove the old drivers, and reinstalled Windows with no luck.
I have been monitoring the temperatures and neither my CPU or GPU went above 75 degrees Celsius while playing Far Cry 6 and MW 2.
I have an i5-11400 and 16 GB of ram.
What should I do?
Thanks.
Before that I had a 1060 GTX and never had any issue.
I also upgraded my PSU to an EVGA - 650W 80 Plus Gold
I reinstalled the games, used DDU to completely remove the old drivers, and reinstalled Windows with no luck.
I have been monitoring the temperatures and neither my CPU or GPU went above 75 degrees Celsius while playing Far Cry 6 and MW 2.
I have an i5-11400 and 16 GB of ram.
What should I do?
Thanks.