Games crash after upgrading to 3060 RTX

blunt_eastwood

Oct 4, 2011
I upgraded to a 3060 RTX and now Far Cry 6, BF: 2042, and now MW 2 crash.

Before that I had a 1060 GTX and never had any issue.

I also upgraded my PSU to an EVGA - 650W 80 Plus Gold

I reinstalled the games, used DDU to completely remove the old drivers, and reinstalled Windows with no luck.

I have been monitoring the temperatures and neither my CPU or GPU went above 75 degrees Celsius while playing Far Cry 6 and MW 2.

I have an i5-11400 and 16 GB of ram.

What should I do?

Thanks.
 
well, first thing I would do is slot your 1060 back in with the new PSU and run some tests to see if the games run without crashing. You swapped your PSU, so that isn't out of the running of being a culprit.

What wattage was your original PSU?
 
-zax- said:
well, first thing I would do is slot your 1060 back in with the new PSU and run some tests to see if the games run without crashing. You swapped your PSU, so that isn't out of the running of being a culprit.

What wattage was your original PSU?
That's a good point. Thank you. I didn't even think of that. I will try that.

My original PSU was 620 watts.
 
What version of windows you're using?
I would use the latest one (be it windows 10 or windows 11).
 
