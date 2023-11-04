GamersNexus Bringing Back Written Reviews: Old Is New Again

sleepeeg3 said: Why would I waste time watching any video when, in a text review, I can scroll to what I want in seconds? Your suggestion only cuts a 30 minute video review down to 15 minutes - at best. Click to expand...

sleepeeg3 said: Maybe they need a video ad in text reviews to keep the revenue model the same? It would have to be unblockable, though. Click to expand...

I listen to tech reviews and news amongst other things while I cook breakfast and eat in the morning. All the bullet points get spelled out anyway. In a GN review you will hear the relevant positions of anything on a given chart. If I really care at that point I can pause and look at it myself.After going through 100's of reviews at this point I can safely say I don't really want or need to know every detail about a given product. Mostly because it honestly doesn't matter that much unless I'm about to buy. General knowledge and "keeping up" relative positions of hardware is enough and I'm "watching" out of interest of the general topic. Not because I have to know every chart like it's my job.If you watched the video the reason they aren't bothering with their website is that ads on text format pages both are repulsive to them (making many sites slow, unreadable, and annoying), and doesn't generate enough revenue to be worth their time. Forcing people to watch a video ad to get to a text review would be counter to their already stated goals. And also likely not worth whatever amount of money they would make.They would rather have you buy coasters, mod mats, and cups to support their text reviews rather than create any form of ad structure. Which again, according to the video is a much greater source of revenue than any and all ads. And they also generally prefer selling things over getting video sponsors as there are potential conflicts of interest. In previous videos discussing this, Steve has stated that he will only take sponsors and do ad reads they agree with. But even still I think Steve would prefer to never have to do an ad read in a GN video for any product that isn't theirs.