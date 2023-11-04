GamersNexus Bringing Back Written Reviews: Beginning of a New Trend?

One-page, long form written hardware reviews with no ads or popups: time will tell if this is momentary novelty, or will join TheFPSReview.com and few others in trying to continue if not recapture the magic that made sites like [H]ardOCP such a fixture of the golden age of PC hardware reviews. If nothing else, being able to quickly CTRL-F to the word "overclock" without a descent into multi-page, notification and cookie prompt hell.


View: https://youtu.be/Mrdw1fiqPmI
 
Hooray! More need to join them... Videos are not a good format for a great many review types.
 
I've never watched them. They go way too slow and I can't remember what people say anyway. I usually always remember what I read though.

Tech spot and tech power up are my go tos for a reason
 
