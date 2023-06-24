gamers who live close to MicroCenter stores can now pick up RX 7900 XT at $699

MicroCenter now offers Radeon RX 7900 XT for $699 with in-store pickup only
Originally launched at $899, the RX 7900 XT has just dropped $200.
This feels like the price at which this card should have launched worldwide
https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-rad...-ever-699-at-microcenter-with-in-store-pickup
the lower price only shows up in the cart, so one should make sure to select the store first and check pricing at checkout. We (VideoCardz) confirmed that the price applies to PowerColor reference and Hellhound custom models.