I tried two of these for a bit. It helps with shoulder posture and isn't really uncomfortable but it does nothing for your neck (head leaning forward). If you want to improve your shoulder posture do a lot of back exercises. Just putting a pull-up bar in the bathroom and using it every time you go will give you decent posture. If you go to the gym and do a few other back exercises and something for your stomach muscles weekly you'll have good posture.