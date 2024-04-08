Gamers report memory RGB lights are damaging GPU backplates

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 12,853
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Air-cooled GPUs problems
So people are upset that exposing plastic to UV or IR light discolors plastics?
Tell me it ain't so!!!
Anything i have lighted i tend to go with a darker red just for ambient light and not screw with my eyes at night time.
But i just have a colored led strip off the power supply. The nerd in my feels that pwm controlled leds stuck to the side of my ram feels like unneeded noise on the pcb.
My SDR noise floor changes with RGB on, def noise pollution.
Colored anodizing is well known to fade in constant light exposure. So at high light power for long periods of time, this is what happens. No one selling these lights for memory either looked into it or cared about the effect.wow now I am even more glad I went with LED-less DDR modules during the last upgrade cycle.
..also the back plate on my MSI 4090 is for sure aluminum - not plastic.. maybe there's some coating on the alum that's getting affected by the constant light and heat of the GPU..
I know you're joking, but you don't need to suffer cheap quality RAM just to avoid RGB. The G.SKILL modules in my sig don't come with RGB.Kingston/crucial Value Ram ftw.
I know im getting old and cranky but i feel like lately so many people are "discovering" things already known. And it is everywhere. Like wait till these people find out what happens to their furniture or car in the sunlight! Or paint around a light fixture.bright lights bleaching things!? who woulda thought
Blinky lights have been known to cause seizures in other chips.What does it mean by "dangerous"?
I mean, kinda joking. But you might be surprised what a good budget kit from Crucial can do:I know you're joking, but you don't need to suffer cheap quality RAM just to avoid RGB. The G.SKILL modules in my sig don't come with RGB.
CT2K8G4DFRA32A, 2 x 8GB, 3200 CL22, passed memtest at 3600 no problem, not sure what it set the timings to though. Must not be too bad, because the test finished pretty quickly. Edit: Tried for 3800, but that was too much at stock voltage, failed training. I'm happy with 3600, it's more than I payed for anyway.New memory runs great, set it at 3200 and it just works (last kit you had to fight just to boot with it). In fact, set it to 3600 and it booted right up with that as well, passing memtest as I write this. Much more than I expected from budget RAM.
Those back plates aren’t plasticSo people are upset that exposing plastic to UV or IR light discolors plastics?
Tell me it ain't so!!!
But they are MSI (something you always have to keep in mind)Those back plates aren’t plastic
I mean, yes, but they're both oxidizing processes. The end result is very similar, just when you are burning something you often remove more than when you bleach something, due to the heat generated in the process.The RAM probably runs decently hot too.
Ultimately as long as it's a uniform pattern, it probably isn't going to look all that bad anyway. Who is staring at the bottom of the gpu backplate all the time.
"...burned..."
Umm, that's not burning, it's bleaching. There is a difference.
RGB leds don't emit UV or IR in any appreciable amount... this is probably more heat related than a light thingSo people are upset that exposing plastic to UV or IR light discolors plastics?
Tell me it ain't so!!!
RGB leds don't emit UV or IR in any appreciable amount... this is probably more heat related than a light thing