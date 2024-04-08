  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Gamers report memory RGB lights are damaging GPU backplates

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
12,853
1712582614345.png

Source: https://videocardz.com/newz/gamers-report-memory-rgb-lights-are-damaging-gpu-backplates
 
People are too lazy to use software to dim them and the defaults are always too frigging bright. I say this is a user problem.

I've been arguing for years that all RGB products should come defaulted off. Unfortunately, there's no standards or oversight committee to enforce this. It's bad enough that rainbow puke is the universal default and almost none of these products have persistent onboard memory to remember any previous RGB setting once powered down.

The only argument users have going for them is not wanting to run the RGB software. Nobody likes running 4+ RGB softwares at the same time, and some of these RGB apps are just pure bloat. No wonder some of us old timers view RGB lighting as a blight.
 
Mine are set to rainbow so I think I'm good. Plus my comupter isn't on 24/7.
 
Anything i have lighted i tend to go with a darker red just for ambient light and not screw with my eyes at night time.

But i just have a colored led strip off the power supply. The nerd in my feels that pwm controlled leds stuck to the side of my ram feels like unneeded noise on the pcb.
 
Last edited:
So people are upset that exposing plastic to UV or IR light discolors plastics?

Tell me it ain't so!!!
 
For those that have upgraded, just turn on your fog effect to help mitigate this. This is only a problem for old-timers using RGB alone.
 
Spirit_Retro said:
So people are upset that exposing plastic to UV or IR light discolors plastics?

Tell me it ain't so!!!
Click to expand...

AFAIK those backplates are aluminum. I know the one on my Gigabyte 7900XTX is and the MSI 4090 I had for a bit had a metal one too.
 
Darunion said:
Anything i have lighted i tend to go with a darker red just for ambient light and not screw with my eyes at night time.

But i just have a colored led strip off the power supply. The nerd in my feels that pwm controlled leds stuck to the side of my ram feels like unneeded noise on the pcb.
Click to expand...

Darunion said:
My SDR noise floor changes with RGB on, def noise pollution.
Click to expand...
 
wow now I am even more glad I went with LED-less DDR modules during the last upgrade cycle.

..also the back plate on my MSI 4090 is for sure aluminum - not plastic.. maybe there's some coating on the alum that's getting affected by the constant light and heat of the GPU..

edit: looking at some of the photos floating around I think it's important to note the proximity of the backplate to the ram.. in some cases less than an inch of clearance between the two and some of these ddr modules have very bright LEDs in them.. So the backplate is getting bombarded by loads of photons at very close proximity.. I def think that'd do it.
 
Last edited:
revenant said:
wow now I am even more glad I went with LED-less DDR modules during the last upgrade cycle.

..also the back plate on my MSI 4090 is for sure aluminum - not plastic.. maybe there's some coating on the alum that's getting affected by the constant light and heat of the GPU..
Click to expand...
Colored anodizing is well known to fade in constant light exposure. So at high light power for long periods of time, this is what happens. No one selling these lights for memory either looked into it or cared about the effect.
 
Armenius said:
I know you're joking, but you don't need to suffer cheap quality RAM just to avoid RGB. The G.SKILL modules in my sig don't come with RGB.
Click to expand...
I mean, kinda joking. But you might be surprised what a good budget kit from Crucial can do:
Nobu said:
New memory runs great, set it at 3200 and it just works (last kit you had to fight just to boot with it). In fact, set it to 3600 and it booted right up with that as well, passing memtest as I write this. Much more than I expected from budget RAM.
Click to expand...
CT2K8G4DFRA32A, 2 x 8GB, 3200 CL22, passed memtest at 3600 no problem, not sure what it set the timings to though. Must not be too bad, because the test finished pretty quickly. Edit: Tried for 3800, but that was too much at stock voltage, failed training. I'm happy with 3600, it's more than I payed for anyway.
 
Last edited:
WilyKit said:
Those back plates aren’t plastic
Click to expand...
But they are MSI (something you always have to keep in mind)

"Space applied back, resulting in mixed usage thermals, for best game."

(MSI didn't write that last bit, but sounds like something they'd have on their packaging)
 
Those backplates tend to have a thin later of clear plastic protective covering, I'd bet that is what it getting burned/discoloured, rather than the metal underneath, I'd be interested to know.

And back in my day we had UV cold cathode tubes everywhere and UV reactive additives in the waterloop! :cool: Never heard of any light burning from that nor witnessed anything like this myself in all my years.
 
The RAM probably runs decently hot too.

Ultimately as long as it's a uniform pattern, it probably isn't going to look all that bad anyway. Who is staring at the bottom of the gpu backplate all the time.

"...burned..."

Umm, that's not burning, it's bleaching. There is a difference.
 
GoodBoy said:
The RAM probably runs decently hot too.

Ultimately as long as it's a uniform pattern, it probably isn't going to look all that bad anyway. Who is staring at the bottom of the gpu backplate all the time.

"...burned..."

Umm, that's not burning, it's bleaching. There is a difference.
Click to expand...
I mean, yes, but they're both oxidizing processes. The end result is very similar, just when you are burning something you often remove more than when you bleach something, due to the heat generated in the process.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Niner
like this
Spirit_Retro said:
So people are upset that exposing plastic to UV or IR light discolors plastics?

Tell me it ain't so!!!
Click to expand...
RGB leds don't emit UV or IR in any appreciable amount... this is probably more heat related than a light thing
 
RGB-Spectrum.png


average 3 chip LED does not emit light in the UV or IR spectrum... UV leds require special glass to pass the UV light (and are extremely expensive comparatively), and IR leds are made specifically for that purpose, there would be no reason to include them in lighting
 
They do make blacklight LED's, because I have a blacklight flashlight and it's just LED's.
UV light can make some colors pop and appear to glow... I wouldn't be surprised if some RGB setups do include some UV lights. No idea if any were in the DRAM that bleached those cards, but it's possible.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top