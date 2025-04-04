Gamers Nexus: The Great NVIDIA Switcheroo | GPU Shrinkflation

Blade-Runner
I mean if I look at YouTube benchmarks of the RTX 5070 vs the RX 9070 they trade blows back and forth with a slight edge to the 9070.Looking at those numbers... thje AMD 70 gpu will be much faster than the 5070ti... for sure...
But if I look at pricing the overwhelming bulk of RX 9070 cards cost more than the RTX 5070 cards.
So what does that say about AMD right now??
I know the news cycle is slow right now and Steve’s got bills to pay but this comes off as something petty I guess??
Not necessarily, competition could achieve to push TSMC and Nvidia margin down a little bit.is this going to be the new normal going forward with Nvidia?...meaning the 6000/7000 etc series?...they only seem to care about AI nowadays which is where the $$ is
I want to put so many frowny faces on this…
Tell me about it, I was legit going to get an RTX 4060 to replace my aging GTX 1650 for folding, and every single one I had saved have vanished.
$320 3060 or $210 6600 (and shipping from the US instead of Taiwan sound both better deal), but there is a low stock situation, best selling will be noisy and small numbers...But in the current market with what is out there and what they cost the 4060 is good in comparison…
All that is left are the lower tier 4060 models for far more than they are worth for their less than stellar reliability.
AMD and FAH really need to get HIP going with their work units, I'm really tired of paying the NVIDIA tax, which is now arguably worse than the Apple tax.
We have solar to charge our electric cars and cook with an electric kitchen and do electric laundry when it's sunny for free, and also to run all the computer stuff for free most of the time.Folding@Home is completely optional, and you can fold with whatever hardware you already have. Buying a brand-new GPU just for FAH seems like an unjustified expense, especially considering the electricity costs on top of it. If NVIDIA pricing frustrates you that much, maybe it's time to take a break from folding instead of chasing overpriced hardware.
Some of us actually enjoy helping others and the friendly competition.Folding@Home is completely optional, and you can fold with whatever hardware you already have.
That isn't really your call on what is or isn't a justified expense with money that isn't yours.Buying a brand-new GPU just for FAH seems like an unjustified expense,
Again, not your call, Captain Planet.especially considering the electricity costs on top of it.
I think I would rather take a break from you and your overpriced opinions, which are not worth the cost of electricity and certainly are an unjustified expense.If NVIDIA pricing frustrates you that much, maybe it's time to take a break from folding instead of chasing overpriced hardware.
Just hit ignore on you too, I don't care, plenty more valuable posters around without aggressive spewouts like I just read.Some of us actually enjoy helping others and the friendly competition.
Hence why many of us, not just myself, would like AMD and FAH to implement HIP (they are actively working on it) to make their work units more efficient on AMD hardware than with OpenCL, especially for the comparable TDP and power usage.
That isn't really your call on what is or isn't a justified expense with money that isn't yours.
Again, not your call, Captain Planet.
Human life is worth the cost of electricity, and I am willing to pay that "optional" price.
I think I would rather take a break from you and your overpriced opinions, which are not worth the cost of electricity and certainly are an unjustified expense.
Welcome to the ignore list, don't let the door hit your ass on the way out.
Great stuff. Well done. Now I understand your point, although I still think buying brand new GPU just for voluntary Folding isn't the best idea, but it's your money of course.We have solar to charge our electric cars and cook with an electric kitchen and do electric laundry when it's sunny for free, and also to run all the computer stuff for free most of the time.
Good, you can tell everyone else what to do with their money, hardware, and electricity.Just hit ignore on you too, I don't care, plenty of more valuable posters around without aggressive spewouts like I just read.
You're obviously not a team player and only really terminal douchenozzles announce ignores like that. Grow up pls.Great stuff. Well done. Now I understand your point, although I still think buying brand new GPU just for voluntary Folding isn't the best idea, but it's your money of course.
I also have free solar excess during the summer, and 13.5kWh battery storage. Have small Bitcoin miner to use that excess. I think I should scale up my usage to get more of that free electricity, as currently it will overflow and spill to the grid unpaid for.
It wasn't me who announced ignore to the world first, please read thread again.You're obviously not a team player and only really terminal douchenozzles announce ignores like that. Grow up pls.
is this going to be the new normal going forward with Nvidia?...meaning the 6000/7000 etc series?...they only seem to care about AI nowadays which is where the $$ is
They probably won't stop until they are unable to afford food and gas, and then they might still find a way to buy GPUs, because they just NEED them, I guess.We're going to end up at a breaking point where I guess eventually people run out of money from spending it stupidly and don't have enough for the next X090 that's retailing at 5k (but real world cost of 7.5k or something).
The proper comparison at this point, is that vs whichever 5070, at both cards' current price, because that's what you'll pay.The 9070 XT at MSRP is an excellent deal.
sure just like they went to gamers after the crypto bubble burstThey will ride the AI bubble till it burst and then scramble back to Gamers in a total panic.
Unlike playing a video game.... which is not completely optional of course...Folding@Home is completely optional,
?Yeah, this has been pretty well known now since the 2000 series.
It was easy to buy a gpu (at an high price) 6 months ago, will probably be easy again this summer.How can you build a new PC if there is little to no GPUs to build it with??
Did you even watch the video? This isn't so much about die size, as its the performance compared to cuda cores.Unlike playing a video game.... which is not completely optional of course...
?
The 2000 series had a 545mm die 2080
The 3080 had a 628mm die....
While the 2 xx80 before them (398mm for the 980, only 314mm for the 1080) were much smaller.
It was easy to buy a gpu (at an high price) 6 months ago, will probably be easy again this summer.
People still fold? I thought AI models (Deepmind) replaced the physics based model.Tell me about it, I was legit going to get an RTX 4060 to replace my aging GTX 1650 for folding, and every single one I had saved have vanished.
All that is left are the lower tier 4060 models for far more than they are worth for their less than stellar reliability.
AMD and FAH really need to get HIP going with their work units, I'm really tired of paying the NVIDIA tax, which is now arguably worse than the Apple tax.
In the 90s(?), IBM used to produce computer memory.There is probably a reason why no one in the world (Apple, AMD, intel) seem to be able to get significantly better performance per $ than Nvidia, if it is mostly due by just how more complicated and expensive making 12 inch fabs got over time, it could stay until some tech revolution in that domain happen.
And the 2060 was ~50% faster than the 1060, 2070, 33% faster than the 1070 ? People issues with Turing was pricing more than a lack of performance boost, specially at the bottom of the stack.Did you even watch the video? This isn't so much about die size, as its the performance compared to cuda cores.
Which mean AMD xx60 card will beat Nvidia 5070 by a little bit ? easily if they want and at good price ?Which means the 5080 is supposed to be the 5070ti, 5070 is supposed to be a 5060 and the 5060 is really the 5050.
Isn't this more about Nvidia than AMD though? I mean look at the graph. The 4060 is in the same performance tier as a XX50 card. Just like the 4070 is in the same tier as the previous XX60 tier card.And the 2060 was ~50% faster than the 1060, 2070, 33% faster than the 1070 ? People issues with Turing was pricing more than a lack of performance boost, specially at the bottom of the stack.
Which mean AMD xx60 card will beat Nvidia 5070 by a little bit ? easily if they want and at good price ?
That image is die size relative to the biggest die (which is a bit of a noisy measure the 1080ti was small, the 2080ti and 5090 were very large) not performance, if tomorrow Nvidia release a $4000 825mm 5095xTI, did that made the 5070 any worst because its percentage on that graph got even smaller ?The 4060 is in the same performance tier as a XX50 card.
It is a dance, a bit like sony-microsoft tend to release very similar console at very similar moment, what the others have tend to determine how much you can charge for what performance.Isn't this more about Nvidia than AMD though?
And the 2060 was ~50% faster than the 1060, 2070, 33% faster than the 1070 ? People issues with Turing was pricing more than a lack of performance boost, specially at the bottom of the stack.
Yes I think it is and it shows that it was not like that since Turing, Ampere for example was not like that at all....I think the video is quite clear.
~25% at 4k according to the graph just above.5070 is what, 10% faster than the 4070?
The graph isn't comparing die size, it's comparing cuda cores to take nodes and density out of the equation the same way they used inflation adjusted prices to take that out of the equation. Performance would be the ultimate comparison but that's hard to nail down since the specific games tested and settings used can drastically change the outcome.That image is die size relative to the biggest die (which is a bit of a noisy measure the 1080ti was small, the 2080ti and 5090 were very large) not performance, if tomorrow Nvidia release a $4000 825mm 5095xTI, did that made the 5070 any worst because its percentage on that graph got even smaller ?
Correct compared to the cuda core count of the top die. Again this discussion isn't about die size. This really shows that you didn't watch this video.~25% at 4k according to the graph just above.
Somewhat asked how much faster the 5070 was compared to the 4070, simply answered....the graph just aboev was the one I posted with the relative performance chart, did you quote the right messages ? Just read the message at the left talking about size instead of the core above, but you can change size for core count in all my message, that exactly what I meant (those videos and graph comparison did came up a lot since launch, we known them a bit by heart by now).Correct compared to the cuda core count of the top die. Again this discussion isn't about die size. This really shows that you didn't watch this video.