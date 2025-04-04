Gamers Nexus: The Great NVIDIA Switcheroo | GPU Shrinkflation

Looking at those numbers... the AMD 70 gpu will be much faster than the 5070ti... for sure...
 
is this going to be the new normal going forward with Nvidia?...meaning the 6000/7000 etc series?...they only seem to care about AI nowadays which is where the $$ is
 
I mean if I look at YouTube benchmarks of the RTX 5070 vs the RX 9070 they trade blows back and forth with a slight edge to the 9070.
But if I look at pricing the overwhelming bulk of RX 9070 cards cost more than the RTX 5070 cards.

So what does that say about AMD right now??

I know the news cycle is slow right now and Steve’s got bills to pay but this comes off as something petty I guess??
 
This is exactly what I've been saying in every single thread recently. There's a clear trend where Nvidia is focusing on the high end GPUs for higher margins while making the lower end a worse and worse value, and then on top of that we've been having worse and worse values across the board as the consumers. The thing that pissed me off about the 40 gen wasn't the 4090's price, it's that they basically made it so that everything except a 4090 was essentially a shit deal. At some point they were finally forced to drop prices and also release Supers, and then it barely got to be a decent deal for some models if you found them for a good price. Then this gen not only are the generational gains nonexistent and prices continue to climb, but we have AIBs releasing their "premium models" which are mostly a load of horseshit to just get higher margins per chip.

Yet despite the craptastic value all of this offers, somehow we still have people just... lining up to buy this, while acting that supplying the demand for these outlandish prices isn't going to have lasting effects down the line, which are clearly becoming a trend already. We're going to end up at a breaking point where I guess eventually people run out of money from spending it stupidly and don't have enough for the next X090 that's retailing at 5k (but real world cost of 7.5k or something). Doesn't really matter much though, like he said it's like being in the back of an Uber driven by some lunatics and you have no control. I'm going to do my part by not buying above MSRP. Hell I'm really hesitant about getting a 5090 even if I could get it at MSRP, considering all of its issues, and considering I would be contributing to the shrinkflation by doing so (despite my AI usage for it)... but I don't know how much it will matter. I don't know what kind of social engineering they've been doing over time to get this to just be normalized. For people to start bringing in all kinds of silly comparisons to cars, cameras, and everything in between to justify the spending.

This is nothing but a way for Nvidia to just double dip in their AI space while giving their consumer space leftover scraps that are priced astronomically simply because they have no competition. To their credit, AMD did great this gen. They completely swept the mid section.

I mean, I think I've said this, but the only card worth it this gen is the 9070 XT specifically... at MSRP. It trades blows with the 5070 Ti and has more VRAM than the 5070, while costing 150$ less.... at MSRP anyway. The normal 9070 is a questionable value, but at least it has 16GB VRAM, which puts it a ways ahead. The 9070 XT at MSRP is an excellent deal. Unfortunately the MSRP seems to have ended after day 1. It's just a shit deal everywhere now...
 
Not necessarily, competition could achieve to push TSMC and Nvidia margin down a little bit.

But I am not sure how out of norm they are in that field, TSMC was more in the 40% before 2020, it went down post mining but still higher than before I think:

lg.jpg


we do not know nvidia margin for their gaming division, but estimate does not put it vastly different post crypto burst of 2022 and before covid

Nvidia-operating-margin-by-segment.jpg


There is probably a reason why no one in the world (Apple, AMD, intel) seem to be able to get significantly better performance per $ than Nvidia, if it is mostly due by just how more complicated and expensive making 12 inch fabs got over time, it could stay until some tech revolution in that domain happen.
 
On the surface this obviously looks damning for Nvidia. And as someone who is desperate for a GPU upgrade I'm upset about it, but I think knowing what the wafer cost are is needed to come to a full conclusion. It is possible that due to the rising cost Nvidia had to do what many other companies do and just give you less to keep the price the same - had they kept the same size chip in each generation you would have just paid even more. However, looking at the deception in how Nvidia markets their cards and how much they are pushing datacenter and neglecting customer GPU, it's probably a mixture of these two factors.
 
 
erek said:

GeForce RTX 4060 Is Now The Best Selling GPU : https://www.newegg.com/d/Best-Sellers/GPU-Video-Graphics-Device/c/ID-38?nm_mc=AFC-RAN-COM&cm_mmc=afc-ran-com-_-Wccftech&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=afc-ran-com-_-Wccftech&utm_source=afc-Wccftech&AFFID=3468638&AFFNAME=Wccftech&ACRID=1&ASUBID=&ASID=https://wccftech.com/&ranMID=44583&ranEAID=3468638&ranSiteID=jb4H9BKWZ98-Y34m0IoNYCr8RLZTdu3PjQ

View attachment 721222
Tell me about it, I was legit going to get an RTX 4060 to replace my aging GTX 1650 for folding, and every single one I had saved have vanished.
All that is left are the lower tier 4060 models for far more than they are worth for their less than stellar reliability.

AMD and FAH really need to get HIP going with their work units, I'm really tired of paying the NVIDIA tax, which is now arguably worse than the Apple tax. :sour:
 
$320 3060 or $210 6600 (and shipping from the US instead of Taiwan sound both better deal), but there is a low stock situation, best selling will be noisy and small numbers...
 
Folding@Home is completely optional, and you can fold with whatever hardware you already have. Buying a brand-new GPU just for FAH seems like an unjustified expense, especially considering the electricity costs on top of it. If NVIDIA pricing frustrates you that much, maybe it's time to take a break from folding instead of chasing overpriced hardware.
 
Things are f*cked up when the 3060Ti and 3080Ti I bought ~2+ years ago here on [ H ] have actually slightly increased in value!
Guess I'll be holding on to them (as well as a 1660 Super) since they're all eVGA cards
 
Uggg I’m trying to get my hands on a Trio of A2’s for some rack mounted workstations and it’s a flipping nightmare…
Price on them has almost doubled in the last few weeks.
I mean they are A2’s what kind things happened to cause that.
 
We have solar to charge our electric cars and cook with an electric kitchen and do electric laundry when it's sunny for free, and also to run all the computer stuff for free most of the time.
 
Some of us actually enjoy helping others and the friendly competition.
Hence why many of us, not just myself, would like AMD and FAH to implement HIP (they are actively working on it) to make their work units more efficient on AMD hardware than with OpenCL, especially for the comparable TDP and power usage.

That isn't really your call on what is or isn't a justified expense with money that isn't yours.

Again, not your call, Captain Planet. :meh:
Human life is worth the cost of electricity, and I am willing to pay that "optional" price.

I think I would rather take a break from you and your overpriced opinions, which are not worth the cost of electricity and certainly are an unjustified expense.
Welcome to the ignore list, don't let the door hit your ass on the way out. 🖕
 
Just hit ignore on you too, I don't care, plenty more valuable posters around without aggressive spewouts like I just read. 🫠
 
Great stuff. Well done. Now I understand your point, although I still think buying brand new GPU just for voluntary Folding isn't the best idea, but it's your money of course.

I also have free solar excess during the summer, and 13.5kWh battery storage. Have small Bitcoin miner to use that excess. I think I should scale up my usage to get more of that free electricity, as currently it will overflow and spill to the grid unpaid for.
 
Good, you can tell everyone else what to do with their money, hardware, and electricity.
I'm sure they will appreciate it as much as I did.
 
You're obviously not a team player and only really terminal douchenozzles announce ignores like that. Grow up pls.
 
It wasn't me who announced ignore to the world first, please read thread again.
Besides, I don't owe you anything, not a "teamplaying", not a change in my writing style. If you don't like it, don't read it.
 
Man... I was thinking the same for weeks. I have zero confidence that nVidia and AMD will compete, support or innovate gaming GPUs like they have in decades past. Who knows with Intel as they have their own problems to sort out first.

This could be terrible for the hardware and peripheral business too. How can you build a new PC if there is little to no GPUs to build it with??

It'll be great if I'm wrong however if I'm not its more evidence that we live in a worsening cyberpunk dystopia.
 
They probably won't stop until they are unable to afford food and gas, and then they might still find a way to buy GPUs, because they just NEED them, I guess.
 
The proper comparison at this point, is that vs whichever 5070, at both cards' current price, because that's what you'll pay.

I'm sure glad i got a 4070 fairly inexpensive last summer so I can sit this gen out for now.
 
Unlike playing a video game.... which is not completely optional of course...
?
The 2000 series had a 545mm die 2080
The 3080 had a 628mm die....

While the 2 xx80 before them (398mm for the 980, only 314mm for the 1080) were much smaller.

Click to expand...
It was easy to buy a gpu (at an high price) 6 months ago, will probably be easy again this summer.
 
Did you even watch the video? This isn't so much about die size, as its the performance compared to cuda cores.

Which means the 5080 is supposed to be the 5070ti, 5070 is supposed to be a 5060 and the 5060 is really the 5050.

Same reason there wasn't a 4050.....because its called the 4060.
 
The current situation is 60% or so Nvidias fault (we can blame them while still pointing out it isn't completely their doing) and 40% the overall silicon market.
Their are more pressures on fabs now then ever before. Intel shit the bed, so their fabs are a non factor in anything. Intel is now also using up some of the one good fab companies space, Apple is making their own CPUs... AND buying up the latest nodes for their mobile chips as well. AMD is running all the Ryzen / Epyc stuff. Supplying the WORLD is a big ask for TSMC.

So though it is true that Nvidia would much rather use their fab allocation to make stupid high margin data center parts. It is also true that they have a lot tighter allocation to run actual consumer dies regardless. I know we get cast off dies on the high end. Can't really bust Nvidias balls too much about that either that is a smart way to do business right now. It lets them turn out some consumer parts on those larger data center runs, and clean up some cast off parts. Everyone wins. Problems with that do pop up though if they are having issues with yields on the top end which with black well they have. They should have had tons of cut down data center chips this gen, however they don't. They even tried to sneak some missing ROP parts in. I doubt that was a mistake, they have so few chips I imagine someone in the middle of the management chain; said its missing EIGHT rops that's it other wise fine? Ship em.

Though it may be fair to say AMD...AMD isn't doing any better. Lets all be honest AMD's naming scheme is far less set in stone. They just follow Nvidias lead. They have admitted as much. A 70 80 90 XT XTX it is all pretty meaningless. Yes AMD over the last few years has been reduced to follow status. You can't say there following, its their fault too! After pointing out their market postiion and lack of sales for a few years now. Yes AMD is a follower at this point, and they haven't much helped the situation. Now that they are a bit of the hot kid for now. I doubt they will ever be able to fab enough 9070s to meet demand either. Pricing is already being squeezed up by retialers and AIBs. Both AMD and Intel with their GPUs have pretty much just named them to match where they could sell them in relation to Nvidia. I mean the b570... that part was not intended to sell for $250 that is just where its performacne puts it, so it was named the b570 instead of the b770 or b750.

End of the day though. Even with all the preassures on fabrication taken into account. Nvidia still CHOOSES to try and make 80% margin on Consumer parts despite what is going on with performance losses. They could do like other companies in many industries do when the market squeezes them and only pass on part of the costs, cutting into their proffits a little. Nvidia has never and will never do that. They are going to continue making their 80% even if their parterners are making $5 a card, and consumers get the same card for 3 generations in a row for the same $.
 
People still fold? I thought AI models (Deepmind) replaced the physics based model.
 
In the 90s(?), IBM used to produce computer memory.
During the transition from 16MB(?) to 64MB(?), they missed one of the process nodes to their competitors in Japan(?).
Due to the exponential cost of missing 1 node change, the only logical solution for them was to quit the market. That is the nature of the silicon fab business.
NVIDIA has left everyone else so far in the dust, it will be difficult for anyone to catch up, with the possible exception of revolutionary advancements from their closest competitors or state actors dumping billions of dollars into the field.
 
And the 2060 was ~50% faster than the 1060, 2070, 33% faster than the 1070 ? People issues with Turing was pricing more than a lack of performance boost, specially at the bottom of the stack.
Which mean AMD xx60 card will beat Nvidia 5070 by a little bit ? easily if they want and at good price ?
 
Isn't this more about Nvidia than AMD though? I mean look at the graph. The 4060 is in the same performance tier as a XX50 card. Just like the 4070 is in the same tier as the previous XX60 tier card.

It really is explained in the video. Here is a screenshot for the lazy people

1743796239564.png
 
That image is die size relative to the biggest die (which is a bit of a noisy measure the 1080ti was small, the 2080ti and 5090 were very large) not performance, if tomorrow Nvidia release a $4000 825mm 5095xTI, did that made the 5070 any worst because its percentage on that graph got even smaller ?

It is a dance, a bit like sony-microsoft tend to release very similar console at very similar moment, what the others have tend to determine how much you can charge for what performance.

If the 5070ti is a low 5070 class card, that open the door for AMD to beat it a little bit with its own under $550 xx70 class card and dominate completely the market or 900 gb/s of bandwith and 88% of 380mm of 4n finFET is not that easy and cheap to beat.

I am not sure how any statement of the sort the 5080 is a 5070, is not also saying which open the door to AMD to beat the 5080 performance with a $500 something GPU ? or I am not sure what is being said if that not the case and what people mean by a xx70 card.

A lot of people called the 4080 a 4070 in 2022 when it launched, there a very realistic scenario where we are at the end of 2026, 4 years after that launch with AMD that has yet to release a single GPU significantly faster than the Nvidia 4070 of 2022… ? That would seems odd.

If we change 4080 for 4070 and 5080 for 5070 and look at that graph:
https://tpucdn.com/review/powercolo...und/images/relative-performance-3840-2160.png
 
Last edited:
And the 5070 is what, 10% faster than the 4070? I think the video is quite clear. The relative performance compared to the highest end GPUs have been getting worse, while the price has been increasing. 5070 is $50 cheaper than 4070 at launch, but it is essentially a 4070 Super with a $50 price cut. The 5070ti is around 30-35% faster, which is more on par with what a 5070 should be. The 5070 should be a 5060 card.
 
The graph isn't comparing die size, it's comparing cuda cores to take nodes and density out of the equation the same way they used inflation adjusted prices to take that out of the equation. Performance would be the ultimate comparison but that's hard to nail down since the specific games tested and settings used can drastically change the outcome.
 
Somewhat asked how much faster the 5070 was compared to the 4070, simply answered....the graph just aboev was the one I posted with the relative performance chart, did you quote the right messages ? Just read the message at the left talking about size instead of the core above, but you can change size for core count in all my message, that exactly what I meant (those videos and graph comparison did came up a lot since launch, we known them a bit by heart by now).
 
