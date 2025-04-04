Gamers Nexus: The Great NVIDIA Switcheroo | GPU Shrinkflation

The current situation is 60% or so Nvidias fault (we can blame them while still pointing out it isn't completely their doing) and 40% the overall silicon market.

Their are more pressures on fabs now then ever before. Intel shit the bed, so their fabs are a non factor in anything. Intel is now also using up some of the one good fab companies space, Apple is making their own CPUs... AND buying up the latest nodes for their mobile chips as well. AMD is running all the Ryzen / Epyc stuff. Supplying the WORLD is a big ask for TSMC.



So though it is true that Nvidia would much rather use their fab allocation to make stupid high margin data center parts. It is also true that they have a lot tighter allocation to run actual consumer dies regardless. I know we get cast off dies on the high end. Can't really bust Nvidias balls too much about that either that is a smart way to do business right now. It lets them turn out some consumer parts on those larger data center runs, and clean up some cast off parts. Everyone wins. Problems with that do pop up though if they are having issues with yields on the top end which with black well they have. They should have had tons of cut down data center chips this gen, however they don't. They even tried to sneak some missing ROP parts in. I doubt that was a mistake, they have so few chips I imagine someone in the middle of the management chain; said its missing EIGHT rops that's it other wise fine? Ship em.



Though it may be fair to say AMD...AMD isn't doing any better. Lets all be honest AMD's naming scheme is far less set in stone. They just follow Nvidias lead. They have admitted as much. A 70 80 90 XT XTX it is all pretty meaningless. Yes AMD over the last few years has been reduced to follow status. You can't say there following, its their fault too! After pointing out their market postiion and lack of sales for a few years now. Yes AMD is a follower at this point, and they haven't much helped the situation. Now that they are a bit of the hot kid for now. I doubt they will ever be able to fab enough 9070s to meet demand either. Pricing is already being squeezed up by retialers and AIBs. Both AMD and Intel with their GPUs have pretty much just named them to match where they could sell them in relation to Nvidia. I mean the b570... that part was not intended to sell for $250 that is just where its performacne puts it, so it was named the b570 instead of the b770 or b750.



End of the day though. Even with all the preassures on fabrication taken into account. Nvidia still CHOOSES to try and make 80% margin on Consumer parts despite what is going on with performance losses. They could do like other companies in many industries do when the market squeezes them and only pass on part of the costs, cutting into their proffits a little. Nvidia has never and will never do that. They are going to continue making their 80% even if their parterners are making $5 a card, and consumers get the same card for 3 generations in a row for the same $.