Gamers Nexus takes aim at Razer

DanNeely

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KhfqhCxqpQ8

"The Blade is only sharp enough to cut corners"

And a choice find in the comments:

1756328752636.png
 
View attachment 750434
All of them. Love it

Though to be fair, the (totally justified) outrage over these issues they expose probably drives most of their traffic and revenue, so this doesn't surprise me.

And I get it. Back when Kyle was active in reviews and wasn't taking shit from anyone in the industry, I was totally into it.

That's one of the reasons I am here on these forums today.
 
The whole Phantom debacle and ultimate smashing was a personal favourite. :p
 
Razor is the easiest company to hate in all of tech.
Even people that love Razor things, know its true. Even Nvidia has people that will defend them. (joking NV is hardly anywhere close to the level of shit company as razor)
 
One of my favorite beefs was with Firingsquad back in the day. When they wrote an article blasting [H]'s whole process of GPU reviews. Good stuff.
 
One of my favorite beefs was with Firingsquad back in the day. When they wrote an article blasting [H]'s whole process of GPU reviews. Good stuff.
Old [H]'s style where they listed maximum playable settings instead of raw FPS numbers was a big part of what drew me to the site for years; when they switched to numbers like everyone else was a black day.

Especially when a few years later someone figured out how to do frame to frame timing and demonstrated why crossfire felt much worse than its raw FPS numbers implied. (The two GPUs were issuing frames almost simultaneously not evenly interleaved.)
 
