Gamers Nexus takes aim at Razer

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KhfqhCxqpQ8
"The Blade is only sharp enough to cut corners"
And a choice find in the comments:
All of them. Love it
Though to be fair, the (totally justified) outrage over these issues they expose probably drives most of their traffic and revenue, so this doesn't surprise me.
And I get it. Back when Kyle was active in reviews and wasn't taking shit from anyone in the industry, I was totally into it.
That's one of the reasons I am here on these forums today.
One of my favorite beefs was with Firingsquad back in the day. When they wrote an article blasting [H]'s whole process of GPU reviews. Good stuff.All of them. Love it
