mls1995 said: For me, the reason to get liquid cooling versus air has been to avoid having a gigantic cooler pulling on my motherboard, blocking the RAM slots, and limiting my case choices. Click to expand...

This. I can swap out a CPU or swap out memory in less than a minute compared to pulling off the fans out of a dual tower, fitting a screw driver down, pulling it off, swapping out the part, carefully remounting with even pressure, getting the screw driver back down between the towers, putting the fans back on...