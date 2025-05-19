Gamers Nexus: NVIDIA's Dirty Manipulation of Reviews

Nvidia has always been a garbage company. They never invented anything, just bought a bunch of other video card brands several decades ago, and the only thing they did over the years is increase the amount of cores and memory. Though we have to give credit for the CEO sticking his head inside an emulator-fridge, maybe that's why he keeps repeating himself so much. I don't know what is with that exclusivity-deal, but it's very similar to what they did with PhysX, where it made games like Mirror's Edge unplayable on graphics cards other than Nvidia. That is pure selfishness, and no consideration at all for the industry. Why are they still using the term GPU (graphics processing unit), when it's mostly processing "AI" garbage and cryptocurrency garbage. They have no respect for environment either by producing these cards with no video outputs. Maybe it's up to the individual manufacturers, but I am not sure about that. Another little known thing is that for at least 15 years Nvidia chips have the ability to disable video memory channels, so many cards that develop artifacts can continue working by disabling a video memory channel, losing some performance but at least not becoming electronic waste. I have done this myself, all it takes is changing three bytes or so in the video card firmware, as discovered by one particular Russian video card repair guy. The Nvidia CEO is a dangerous person. It's not impossible that he might become some evil AI mastermind in the future. And he is not the only such guy: Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Gabe Newell, Mark Zuckerberg, all these guys have too much money and too much power and are doing damage to our society. Bill Gates stole and glued together a bunch of crap to make Windows several decades ago, and today it barely changed since Windows 95. Elon Musk, what is there to say... Electric cars existed a 100 years ago. Gabe, made a cool game or two, decades ago, but Steam is just a circlejerk. Zuckerberg - same thing, the fucking UI didn't change since the very beginning. The important thing is not to follow these trends, both for the user and the developer. You can make a fun and beautiful game for a video card from 20 years ago, let alone the today's top Intel video card.