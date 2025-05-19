  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Gamers Nexus: NVIDIA's Dirty Manipulation of Reviews

Half way through watching this.....Steve seriously just nuked Ngreedia from orbit.

ion-cannon.gif
 
Blade-Runner said:
Half way through watching this.....Steve seriously just nuked Ngreedia from orbit.

View attachment 730874
Click to expand...

Agreed, but with the limited supply of consumer GPU's these days, I bet it won't make any difference at all.

People are going to buy whatever GPU's they can get their hands on, and the limited proportion of Nvidia's production allotted to consumer GPU's these days will sell out no matter what.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Agreed, but with the limited supply of consumer GPU's these days, I bet it won't make any difference at all.

People are going to buy whatever GPU's they can get their hands on, and the limited proportion of Nvidia's production allotted to consumer GPU's these days will sell out no matter what.
Click to expand...
This is why we need to spread the correct information to inform consumers. Steve is saying that fake frames is bad, and Nvidia drivers are bad. Their pricing is bad, and therefore their products are bad. We need to stop excusing Nvidia.
 
Where have I seen this corporate behavior before? :borg:

6d8b6971-9d6d-492e-a305-ca7415a00587_text.gif

025abc5d-fead-4027-b56d-c0b2d7e9e8aa_text.gif


Zarathustra[H] said:
People are going to buy whatever GPU's they can get their hands on, and the limited proportion of Nvidia's production allotted to consumer GPU's these days will sell out no matter what.
Click to expand...
Spot on, this is exactly what is happening right now.
This is exactly the precursor to Cyberpunk RED in the 2040s with the availability, and eventual non-availability, of technology.
 
pfc_m_drake said:
I guess my only question: Is anybody really surprised?
Click to expand...
I didn't even watch the video but absolutely not surprised. nVidia tipped its hand with how scummy the company is with GPP. I still remember Kyle stating that what did go public about GPP was only the tip of the iceberg. There was so much else in the GPP contracts much, much worse than what we saw and if nVidia had gotten away with it it would have only gotten worse. There's a reason why I swore off nVidia after that.
 
pfc_m_drake said:
I guess my only question: Is anybody really surprised?
Click to expand...
I'm not. I wish there was more competition at the higher end for Nvidia as they have become arrogant knowing there really isn't any. I am also thinking this is part of the reason EVGA jumped ship as Nvidia was getting harder to deal with. I don't see Nvidia staying in the gaming market for very much longer as the negative press (they brought on themselves mind you) isn't worth it in the long run.
 
Last edited:
Niner said:
I don't see Nvidia staying in the gaming market for very much longer as the negative press (they brought on themselves mind you) isn't worth it in the long run.
Click to expand...
I don’t see them willingly giving away a market they still dominate despite the fact now they use it to dump their off cut silicon with minimum extra investment. If supply catches up with demand, why throw away a decent amount of revenue.
 
Last edited:
zehoo said:
I don’t see them willingly giving away a market they still dominate despite the fact now they use it to dump their off cut silicon into at minimum extra investment. If supply catches up with demand, why throw away a decent amount of revenue.
Click to expand...
At this point they are just throwing scraps at the gaming market. They don't want to waste chip capacity that could be used for their data and AI centers gpus. With all their driver issues recently they proabaly gutted the gforce driver team and move them to their buisness driver team.
 
I mean, I see it all as like "big company does as big company does" UNTIL they reiterate "4090 performance at $550" The fact that they have manipulated things so far that they think they can push that narrative with MFR, it is truly disgusting. I have driver problems and stuff with arc, but at least I am not supporting ngreedia. It is also crazy that they do this, even though they already control 90% of the market... In something that literally makes drops in the bucket compared to the buzzword... AI
 
I agree with everything he said and I'd probably do the same if I were him. That said, I'm still not going to buy AMD or Intel until they have a high-end GPU that can go blow for blow with Nvidia's best. Even if/when that happens, Nvidia still has a pile of (good) proprietary tech, too. They've got us by the balls.
 
Blade-Runner said:
Similar story from Hardware Unboxed.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QtFDz-BQLew
Click to expand...



A quick calculation from the thumbnail. If I divide the 232fps by 4, removing the MFG frames from the calculation and add about ~5fps to make up for the processing overhead frame generation has, we get 63FPS give or take. That would be 25% improvement over 3060, which isn't bad at all but a position which probably reverses real hard when 5070 8gb hits the VRAM wall where as 3060 keeps on chugging steadily on with its 12gb VRAM just a little further.

We'll see how close my estimation gets.
 
Domingo said:
I agree with everything he said and I'd probably do the same if I were him. That said, I'm still not going to buy AMD or Intel until they have a high-end GPU that can go blow for blow with Nvidia's best. Even if/when that happens, Nvidia still has a pile of (good) proprietary tech, too. They've got us by the balls.
Click to expand...

MaZa said:
A quick calculation from the thumbnail. If I divide the 232fps by 4, removing the MFG frames from the calculation and add about ~5fps to make up for the processing overhead frame generation has, we get 63FPS give or take. That would be 25% improvement over 3060, which isn't bad at all but a position which probably reverses real hard when 5070 8gb hits the VRAM wall where as 3060 keeps on chugging steadily on with its 12gb VRAM just a little further.

We'll see how close my estimation gets.
Click to expand...
Bro, that is literally 25% in like 4 years. Yeah, 25% is a good number, but again, over 4 years, and it still has less vram.

Compare that to the 90 series, where the 5090 (according to techpowerup) is a 227% performance increase over the 3090 in 4 years. The performance per year is about 6.25% for the 60 class, and 56.75% for the 90 class.

Nvidia clearly is gimping the lower end cards and bean counting so that the highest end, "costs more than most PCs" cards are the ones that are seeing drastic performance boosts. That fact is why a 25% increase on a 5060 over a 3060 may seem nice, especially at $300, which is what the 3060 still sells at new (for some idiotic reason), but consumers more and more feel like it does not change anything because 25% improvement in the 60 class vs 227% performance increase in the 90 class keeps further and further knocking down the perception of the 60 class card. None of this is helped by the fact game developers spend (and this is my generous estimate) approximately 36 seconds optimizing games.

If someone has a simper way to say this, please share!
 
Haswellbeast said:
Bro, that is literally 25% in like 4 years. Yeah, 25% is a good number, but again, over 4 years, and it still has less vram.

Compare that to the 90 series, where the 5090 (according to techpowerup) is a 227% performance increase over the 3090 in 4 years. The performance per year is about 6.25% for the 60 class, and 56.75% for the 90 class.

Nvidia clearly is gimping the lower end cards and bean counting so that the highest end, "costs more than most PCs" cards are the ones that are seeing drastic performance boosts. That fact is why a 25% increase on a 5060 over a 3060 may seem nice, especially at $300, which is what the 3060 still sells at new (for some idiotic reason), but consumers more and more feel like it does not change anything because 25% improvement in the 60 class vs 227% performance increase in the 90 class keeps further and further knocking down the perception of the 60 class card. None of this is helped by the fact game developers spend (and this is my generous estimate) approximately 36 seconds optimizing games.

If someone has a simper way to say this, please share!
Click to expand...

Oh I agree, the evolution of low end cards has been pitiful. Not unheard, there has been only minor generation improvements on GPU's before but then it has been across the line up. This time the reason for the minor improvement is clear indeed, Nvidia is gimping them on purpose to either upsell the higher end models or make customers fall into a trap and force them to upgrade earlier than intended. I know I fell into a such trap with 3070. My point was that in general 25% improvement isn't that bad result but there is the looming VRAM issue which an older 3060 does not have. It is not worth to upgrade from 3060 to 5060, the VRAM issue is too great and clearly apparent.
 
MaZa said:
Oh I agree, the evolution of low end cards has been pitiful. Not unheard, there has been only minor generation improvements on GPU's before but then it has been across the line up. This time the reason for the minor improvement is clear indeed, Nvidia is gimping them on purpose to either upsell the higher end models or make customers fall into a trap and force them to upgrade earlier than intended. I know I fell into a such trap with 3070.
Click to expand...
I think also the "4090 performance in a 5070" claim is trying to play off of this fact, which makes it all the more slimy that a 5070, when you dig, is really only a 4070 super super, and a couple of percentage increase, and the fact they are trying to force the independent reviewers into this is just so petty-- and let us reiterate this, the consumer GPU market means almost nothing to Nvidia, where they ALREADY HAVE 90% share!
 
Holy shit Steve's fired up, I like it!

Hey nvidia, the wheels always turnin. Sleep on that.

Jensens new jacket looks stupid.
 
Domingo said:
I agree with everything he said and I'd probably do the same if I were him. That said, I'm still not going to buy AMD or Intel until they have a high-end GPU that can go blow for blow with Nvidia's best. Even if/when that happens, Nvidia still has a pile of (good) proprietary tech, too. They've got us by the balls.
Click to expand...
Maybe your balls, but my balls haven't turned green. AMD and Intel are both pretty good alternatives at this point. Especially with how bad Nvidia's drivers have gotten. None of Nvidia's proprietary tech is something you must have. AMD's FSR4 is pretty good alternative over DLSS4, and the same can be said about XeSS. Frame generation is bad no matter which manufacturer you go with. Maybe Nvidia's noise cancellation but Discord's Krisp works pretty good.
9uhney.jpg
 
Domingo said:
That said, I'm still not going to buy AMD or Intel until they have a high-end GPU that can go blow for blow with Nvidia's best. Even if/when that happens, Nvidia still has a pile of (good) proprietary tech, too. They've got us by the balls.
Click to expand...
Nvidia's best non-existent vaporware which virtually no one could buy, and I say that as someone who literally had every intention of buying a 5090 RTX at release but didn't manage to get to the checkout within 30 seconds of orders going live. I agree with Steve from GN, Nvidia should just fuck off out of the market if it has no real intention of properly servicing ordinary consumers.
 
DukenukemX said:
Maybe your balls, but my balls haven't turned green. AMD and Intel are both pretty good alternatives at this point. Especially with how bad Nvidia's drivers have gotten. None of Nvidia's proprietary tech is something you must have. AMD's FSR4 is pretty good alternative over DLSS4, and the same can be said about XeSS. Frame generation is bad no matter which manufacturer you go with. Maybe Nvidia's noise cancellation but Discord's Krisp works pretty good.
Click to expand...

I actually have been using frame gen when playing oblivion remastered in 4k on my 7900 XTX, its actually improving the experience as long as i can keep my base framerate above an average of 60. So the framegen is getting me 120 frames while I'm working with the latency of 60FPS, which is totally fine in a RPG.

I appreciate the extra FPS and eye candy more than turning that down to get higher 'real' FPS. So there are some use cases for it, but not as many as the companies would like you to have due to that lovely little thing called latency.
 
You don't necessarily "need" 2X the RT performance, DLSS, or Gsync, but I find them quite a bit better than what AMD/Intel have and wouldn't give 'em up until they can match those things.
Not on a 5090, either. I'm talking cards from nearly 3 years ago, the 4080 and 4090. Cards meant for 4K - not 1080p or 1440p.
I'd also argue that frame gen has gotten pretty damn good when you're not slowing down a YouTube video frame-by-frame to try and point it out. It's not as good as real frames, I don't think (m)any folks would say it is, but it's not all smoke and mirrors, either.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Agreed, but with the limited supply of consumer GPU's these days, I bet it won't make any difference at all.

People are going to buy whatever GPU's they can get their hands on, and the limited proportion of Nvidia's production allotted to consumer GPU's these days will sell out no matter what.
Click to expand...
That isn't always guaranteed to be the case. The very fact that Steve could bring up Kyle and the GPP all these years later, and half the audience goes ya I remember that... and the other half go OHHH that is why the 9070s I'm looking at all have names I don't know. Just shows how long this stuff will live on.

At some point. Intel might have a generation of GPU that is not only an viable option but might actually exist in volume. AMD likewise, Sue might at some point decide ok this is the gen... triple the production go.

I agree with you on the right now. People are going to by their NV cards anyway most likely. I think the 9070 has shown though. Consumers are a lot less loyal, and can be a lot more fickle then we give them credit for. Someone only has to get close enough at the right price with availability. As for the but but no on else does a 90 class card... hey IBM produced CPUs faster then Intels for decades past their fall. Sometimes having the 40% faster product that caters to 2% of the market doesn't really matter. Nothing in tech lasts forever. Especially when a company starts looking untouchable. When it starts looking to big to take on... que the Dukes of Hazard narration.
 
nVidia have been using dishonest or even illegal marketing tactics since the 2000's - probably even earlier, but I didn't become aware of it until around that time. So it's not at all suprising that they do this, but it's heartening to see it getting some attention. Maybe it will be enough to convince a few people to stop funding a company that actively works against them.
 
Nvidia has always been a garbage company. They never invented anything, just bought a bunch of other video card brands several decades ago, and the only thing they did over the years is increase the amount of cores and memory. Though we have to give credit for the CEO sticking his head inside an emulator-fridge, maybe that's why he keeps repeating himself so much. I don't know what is with that exclusivity-deal, but it's very similar to what they did with PhysX, where it made games like Mirror's Edge unplayable on graphics cards other than Nvidia. That is pure selfishness, and no consideration at all for the industry. Why are they still using the term GPU (graphics processing unit), when it's mostly processing "AI" garbage and cryptocurrency garbage. They have no respect for environment either by producing these cards with no video outputs. Maybe it's up to the individual manufacturers, but I am not sure about that. Another little known thing is that for at least 15 years Nvidia chips have the ability to disable video memory channels, so many cards that develop artifacts can continue working by disabling a video memory channel, losing some performance but at least not becoming electronic waste. I have done this myself, all it takes is changing three bytes or so in the video card firmware, as discovered by one particular Russian video card repair guy. The Nvidia CEO is a dangerous person. It's not impossible that he might become some evil AI mastermind in the future. And he is not the only such guy: Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Gabe Newell, Mark Zuckerberg, all these guys have too much money and too much power and are doing damage to our society. Bill Gates stole and glued together a bunch of crap to make Windows several decades ago, and today it barely changed since Windows 95. Elon Musk, what is there to say... Electric cars existed a 100 years ago. Gabe, made a cool game or two, decades ago, but Steam is just a circlejerk. Zuckerberg - same thing, the fucking UI didn't change since the very beginning. The important thing is not to follow these trends, both for the user and the developer. You can make a fun and beautiful game for a video card from 20 years ago, let alone the today's top Intel video card.
 
Wow, so many posts so quickly. Am I too late to beat the "but when AMD does it..." crowd?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top