Gamers Nexus: NVIDIA's Dirty Manipulation of Reviews

Half way through watching this.....Steve seriously just nuked Ngreedia from orbit.
View attachment 730874
This is why we need to spread the correct information to inform consumers. Steve is saying that fake frames is bad, and Nvidia drivers are bad. Their pricing is bad, and therefore their products are bad. We need to stop excusing Nvidia.
People are going to buy whatever GPU's they can get their hands on, and the limited proportion of Nvidia's production allotted to consumer GPU's these days will sell out no matter what.
Spot on, this is exactly what is happening right now.
Much prefer the outlining of the history in this and more measured tone.Similar story from Hardware Unboxed.
I didn't even watch the video but absolutely not surprised. nVidia tipped its hand with how scummy the company is with GPP. I still remember Kyle stating that what did go public about GPP was only the tip of the iceberg. There was so much else in the GPP contracts much, much worse than what we saw and if nVidia had gotten away with it it would have only gotten worse. There's a reason why I swore off nVidia after that.
I'm not. I wish there was more competition at the higher end for Nvidia as they have become arrogant knowing there really isn't any. I am also thinking this is part of the reason EVGA jumped ship as Nvidia was getting harder to deal with. I don't see Nvidia staying in the gaming market for very much longer as the negative press (they brought on themselves mind you) isn't worth it in the long run.
Only by how blatant they are. There's ways to deliver the same message to the press without being as inflamatory.
I don't see them willingly giving away a market they still dominate despite the fact now they use it to dump their off cut silicon with minimum extra investment. If supply catches up with demand, why throw away a decent amount of revenue.
At this point they are just throwing scraps at the gaming market. They don't want to waste chip capacity that could be used for their data and AI centers gpus. With all their driver issues recently they proabaly gutted the gforce driver team and move them to their buisness driver team.
Yah but they can use free driver software features to replace hardware so you pay less... wait ...
It finally makes sense now!
I agree with everything he said and I'd probably do the same if I were him. That said, I'm still not going to buy AMD or Intel until they have a high-end GPU that can go blow for blow with Nvidia's best. Even if/when that happens, Nvidia still has a pile of (good) proprietary tech, too. They've got us by the balls.
Bro, that is literally 25% in like 4 years. Yeah, 25% is a good number, but again, over 4 years, and it still has less vram.A quick calculation from the thumbnail. If I divide the 232fps by 4, removing the MFG frames from the calculation and add about ~5fps to make up for the processing overhead frame generation has, we get 63FPS give or take. That would be 25% improvement over 3060, which isn't bad at all but a position which probably reverses real hard when 5070 8gb hits the VRAM wall where as 3060 keeps on chugging steadily on with its 12gb VRAM just a little further.
We'll see how close my estimation gets.
Bro, that is literally 25% in like 4 years. Yeah, 25% is a good number, but again, over 4 years, and it still has less vram.
Compare that to the 90 series, where the 5090 (according to techpowerup) is a 227% performance increase over the 3090 in 4 years. The performance per year is about 6.25% for the 60 class, and 56.75% for the 90 class.
Nvidia clearly is gimping the lower end cards and bean counting so that the highest end, "costs more than most PCs" cards are the ones that are seeing drastic performance boosts. That fact is why a 25% increase on a 5060 over a 3060 may seem nice, especially at $300, which is what the 3060 still sells at new (for some idiotic reason), but consumers more and more feel like it does not change anything because 25% improvement in the 60 class vs 227% performance increase in the 90 class keeps further and further knocking down the perception of the 60 class card. None of this is helped by the fact game developers spend (and this is my generous estimate) approximately 36 seconds optimizing games.
If someone has a simper way to say this, please share!
I think also the "4090 performance in a 5070" claim is trying to play off of this fact, which makes it all the more slimy that a 5070, when you dig, is really only a 4070 super super, and a couple of percentage increase, and the fact they are trying to force the independent reviewers into this is just so petty-- and let us reiterate this, the consumer GPU market means almost nothing to Nvidia, where they ALREADY HAVE 90% share!Oh I agree, the evolution of low end cards has been pitiful. Not unheard, there has been only minor generation improvements on GPU's before but then it has been across the line up. This time the reason for the minor improvement is clear indeed, Nvidia is gimping them on purpose to either upsell the higher end models or make customers fall into a trap and force them to upgrade earlier than intended. I know I fell into a such trap with 3070.
Maybe your balls, but my balls haven't turned green. AMD and Intel are both pretty good alternatives at this point. Especially with how bad Nvidia's drivers have gotten. None of Nvidia's proprietary tech is something you must have. AMD's FSR4 is pretty good alternative over DLSS4, and the same can be said about XeSS. Frame generation is bad no matter which manufacturer you go with. Maybe Nvidia's noise cancellation but Discord's Krisp works pretty good.
Nvidia's best non-existent vaporware which virtually no one could buy, and I say that as someone who literally had every intention of buying a 5090 RTX at release but didn't manage to get to the checkout within 30 seconds of orders going live. I agree with Steve from GN, Nvidia should just fuck off out of the market if it has no real intention of properly servicing ordinary consumers.That said, I'm still not going to buy AMD or Intel until they have a high-end GPU that can go blow for blow with Nvidia's best. Even if/when that happens, Nvidia still has a pile of (good) proprietary tech, too. They've got us by the balls.
Maybe your balls, but my balls haven't turned green. AMD and Intel are both pretty good alternatives at this point. Especially with how bad Nvidia's drivers have gotten. None of Nvidia's proprietary tech is something you must have. AMD's FSR4 is pretty good alternative over DLSS4, and the same can be said about XeSS. Frame generation is bad no matter which manufacturer you go with. Maybe Nvidia's noise cancellation but Discord's Krisp works pretty good.
People who keep buying exclusively nVidia cards will never see anyone else make top-end cards.NV being NV. Yawn. Wake me up when I can get 5090 performance from another GPU company and I'll consider dropping NV.
That isn't always guaranteed to be the case. The very fact that Steve could bring up Kyle and the GPP all these years later, and half the audience goes ya I remember that... and the other half go OHHH that is why the 9070s I'm looking at all have names I don't know. Just shows how long this stuff will live on.
People are going to buy whatever GPU's they can get their hands on, and the limited proportion of Nvidia's production allotted to consumer GPU's these days will sell out no matter what.