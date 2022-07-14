Gamers Nexus investigates Rise and Fall of Artesian Builds prebuilt PCs

Comixbooks
20,000,000 a year to Bankrupt everything is going to be auctioned off I never heard of them but maybe someone did.
That is pretty much what happened. That company got shredded like some balsa wood in a tornado in like a week.Yeah, they were hiring influencers, and they had a contest to give out a new gaming PC to their influencers, and the person who won "didn't have enough followers"[1], so they revoked the PC after announcing the winner live on stream.
Then everyone went wild over it and the company folded. Although it looks like the guy who made the decision to screw over a supporter was already in the process of wrecking the company.
[1] I'm simpllifying a little, but not much.
It probably is, but people will have to sue fast."repair units that existing customers sent in for repair with their files .... they will never be able to get them back because all of it is being sold at auction."
Why wouldn't that be illegal?