Gamers Nexus calls out anti-consumer MBO practices

This rant video is largely stream-of-conscious complaint dumping about motherboard prices and the migration of useful features into ever-higher price classes, while less useful bloat pushes out the functionality. Although this may seem excessive for debug displays, it's an issue we genuinely care about here and firmly believe should be higher priority on motherboard part lists. With how difficult it can be to hit XMP on some of the modern kits, CPUs, and boards, a debug display is more useful than ever -- but they're also just good at eliminating doubt on which component may be failing.



Finally, someone with reach calls out bullshit new age motherboard trends.

giphy (5).gif
 
I had forgotten the details of my system (other than the CPU and GPU) from years ago, but I recently found a screen shot from the hardforums from back then (2001?) that included my sig at the time:

1680025996788.png


That Abit KR7A-RAID was one of the better motherboards on the market at the time.

278539.jpg


According to contemporary reviews, the MSRP for it at launch was $139.

You want a well reviewed/rated AM5 ATX motherboard today it's going to cost you like $500 and the sky is th elimit from there, with some above a grand.

Something is definitely wrong with todays market.

There has been inflation, but there hasn't been that much inflation.
 
I do not know enough, but one could feel that in a more healthy market, a newcomer with no brand name (or a current struggling) would push a bunch of nearly free feature in the lower end, killing their own high end, just to make a name for themselves.

Little buttons and very simple display instead of a bip for boot message, must be something possible to fit on the cheap. Maybe something is not letting it happen (like you need the chipset from AMD-Intel to make board for them now and they make you play nice with the other partner).
 
Ah, the nostalgia lol

I think you are right, manufacturers are clearly taking advantage of the inflation excuse, however, this is one industry where things are priced based on what people are willing to pay. These boards have become "niche" and "gamers" are willing to shell out huge bucks for once was more of a standard board.
 
And start including a PC speaker again, so that we an hear beep codes (and also don't have to separately buy a speaker, for our hundreds of dollars motherboards).
 
There's been lots of inflation for sure, mainly in profit margins.
 
I don't have a good visibility into their costs honestly.

It is true that motherboards are more complex these days than they used to. Firstly they include the kitchen sink of features, something they didn't back in 2001. But also, PCIe Gens 4 and 5 regquire pretty clean signals, and such. The boards need to have more layers to handle all the traces to all the components, etc. etc.

But at the same time, technology is supposed to constantly improve, get smaller and get cheaper. A radio used to be a big, bulky and expensive technological marvel. Now you can buy one for 3 bucks. That sort of thing.

Something is definitely wrong in this industry.

I'd blame volumes, since the mass market has mostly moved to mobile/laptop and doesn't buy PC parts anymore, but at the same time PC gaming is undergoing a vast renaissance and over the last few years has been selling more than ever, so that probably isn't it. The economies of scale are definitely there.

I think you have a good point about the types of customers though. Everyone is looking to show off their latest build on Youtube or twitch or something. Just building a PC isn't enough. People have their personal identities tied up in these things and they feel that they absolutely have to have the best and coolest parts, and are willing to pay almost whatever it takes to get them.

This is - of course - going to influence the manufacturers, who will chase the money wherever it goes.

So in a way, it is a demand problem. The way demand works in this market makes the brands not care about cost very much. As long as they can build some hype and/or cool around a product they can put whatever price they want on it, and it will probably sell.

This is why "influencers" are a bad thing. This is why people making emotional purchase decisions rather than rational specifications/price based ones is a bad thing.

No matter what you are buying you should always think like an engineer. The brands - on the other hand - benefit when you don't think like an engineer. They want to make it all about "aspirational lifestyle" or some other nonsense like that.
 
There's already headers on the motherboard for the front panel controls & such, I like it if there'd just be a standardized header for the other functions useful for diagnostics & debugging that you could hook up a debug board that had the debug LED's, PC Speaker, & ect. on it that would be great. It wouldn't take much more than that & it could also be used for remote management of a headless system with a microcontroller on the debug board.
 
Maybe on some specific halo product (but maybe not, they are such niche low volume that they could even be prestige loss-leader because of thin the volume for amortizing the cost are), but overall, Intel profit margins must be way down since 2000

Intel's annual report for the year 2000, their gross profit margin was approximately 63.3%, their operating profit margin was approximately 30.1%, and their net profit margin was approximately 25.9%.
https://www.macrotrends.net/stocks/charts/INTC/intel/gross-margin

Asus and other AIB overall margin I would imagine will always be quite low:
According to the annual report, in 2000, Asus had a gross profit margin of approximately 18.1%, an operating profit margin of approximately 2.6%, and a net profit margin of approximately 1.6%.
Asus' financial statements for the year 2020 show that the company had a gross profit margin of approximately 16.7%, an operating profit margin of approximately 5.3%, and a net profit margin of approximately 4.6%.

Non commercial High end motherboard must be so niche near artisanal affair (look at how much effort goes into their look) that I could believe they cost a lot by unit and because of complexity I could also believe margin stayed similar on the mainstream lower priced one.
 
I blame the fatal1ty bullshit labeled parts. Way over priced versus the regular model of that product and hyped and still sold. Showed we will buy anything lol. I know more is to blame than that, but it is what popped in my head.
 
You know, the last board of mine to display error codes like that was my 2011 Asus P9X79 WS board.

I don't think I ever needed to use it for troubleshooting.

I believe my current Asus ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha* displays something like that on its little OLED screen, but I'm not sure. I've never needed it.

I can't remember the last time I needed debug codes. Do motherboards still have beep-codes? :p

*(This motherboard is the exact kind of ridiculous nonsense I think is the problem. I would never have bought it, if not for the fact that I had a PC that was down, and needed a TRX40 motherboard NOW, and it was the only one MicroCenter had. Open Box at that.)
 
And start including jumpers to configure cpu/bus before boot!
 
