Gamers Nexus calls out anti-consumer MBO practices

There's been lots of inflation for sure, mainly in profit margins.

Maybe on some specific halo product (but maybe not, they are such niche low volume that they could even be prestige loss-leader because of thin the volume for amortizing the cost are), but overall, Intel profit margins must be way down since 2000Asus and other AIB overall margin I would imagine will always be quite lowNon commercial High end motherboard must be so niche near artisanal affair (look at how much effort goes into their look) that I could believe they cost a lot by unit and because of complexity I could also believe margin stayed similar on the mainstream lower priced one.