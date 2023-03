Gamers Nexus calls out anti-consumer MBO practices

techie81 said: Ah, the nostalgia lol



I think you are right, manufacturers are clearly taking advantage of the inflation excuse, however, this is one industry where things are priced based on what people are willing to pay. These boards have become "niche" and "gamers" are willing to shell out huge bucks for once was more of a standard board. Click to expand...

I don't have a good visibility into their costs honestly.It is true that motherboards are more complex these days than they used to. Firstly they include the kitchen sink of features, something they didn't back in 2001. But also, PCIe Gens 4 and 5 regquire pretty clean signals, and such. The boards need to have more layers to handle all the traces to all the components, etc. etc.But at the same time, technology is supposed to constantly improve, get smaller and get cheaper. A radio used to be a big, bulky and expensive technological marvel. Now you can buy one for 3 bucks . That sort of thing.Something is definitely wrong in this industry.I'd blame volumes, since the mass market has mostly moved to mobile/laptop and doesn't buy PC parts anymore, but at the same time PC gaming is undergoing a vast renaissance and over the last few years has been selling more than ever, so that probably isn't it. The economies of scale are definitely there.I think you have a good point about the types of customers though. Everyone is looking to show off their latest build on Youtube or twitch or something. Just building a PC isn't enough. People have their personal identities tied up in these things and they feel that they absolutelythe best and coolest parts, and are willing to pay almost whatever it takes to get them.This is - of course - going to influence the manufacturers, who will chase the money wherever it goes.So in a way, it is a demand problem. The way demand works in this market makes the brands not care about cost very much. As long as they can build some hype and/or cool around a product they can put whatever price they want on it, and it will probably sell.This is why "influencers" are a bad thing. This is why people making emotional purchase decisions rather than rational specifications/price based ones is a bad thing.No matter what you are buying you should always think like an engineer. The brands - on the other hand - benefit when you don't think like an engineer. They want to make it all about "aspirational lifestyle" or some other nonsense like that.