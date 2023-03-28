Gamers Nexus calls out anti-consumer MBO practices

This rant video is largely stream-of-conscious complaint dumping about motherboard prices and the migration of useful features into ever-higher price classes, while less useful bloat pushes out the functionality. Although this may seem excessive for debug displays, it's an issue we genuinely care about here and firmly believe should be higher priority on motherboard part lists. With how difficult it can be to hit XMP on some of the modern kits, CPUs, and boards, a debug display is more useful than ever -- but they're also just good at eliminating doubt on which component may be failing.
---
Finally, someone with reach calls out bullshit new age motherboard trends.
---
Finally, someone with reach calls out bullshit new age motherboard trends.
Last edited: