Gamers as a whole seem to be some of the whiniest but least committed people out there. I see a lot of hate and angry for things the game industry does from people, but rarely are they willing to back any of that up with the simple action of voting with their wallet. I remember that shit from back in the early MMO days when people would "protest" in various ways because the game sucked, etc, etc. My question was always "Why not protest in the one way that matters: Cancel your subscription and send them an e-mail telling them why you did." Nope, wouldn't do that, but would bitch to no end. Or back when COD2 had no dedicated servers, people were furious, going to boycott, started a Steam group where you could show them you were boycotting. Then release day happened and most of the group was playing the game Same shit with the EGS. It seems people love to hate it, but then give the "But I HAVE to buy from it because I want to play a game that is on there!" crap. They aren't willing to stick with it. To be clear: I have no issue with people who buy from the EGS and just aren't bothered with the whole situation. I don't presume to tell people what is important to them. What I get annoyed with are the people who kick up a fit, talk about how anti-competitive Epic is being (they very much are) how poor the store is in comparison to others (it is) and so on, yet then buy from it and act like they have "no choice" as if there aren't TONS of games out there to play.