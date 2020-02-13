Gamers are ditching Radeon graphics cards over driver issues

Opinion? Hope for a more than competitive offering soon, i.e R300

"AMD acknowledging the issues is a positive. But working to fix them on a 7 month old product is not. The hardware itself is good and as you know we love the pressure it puts on the graphics card market, so we end up paying less for more capable GPUs. Hopefully at this point they’re throwing every possible resource at this problem and shortly we’ll have a proper fix. Until then, it’s going to be hard to recommend Radeon graphics cards when competing with Nvidia at a similar price to performance ratio."

Gamers are ditching Radeon graphics cards over driver issues

As I planned and was beginning to run our next big graphics card benchmark test, I felt I had to shift gears to discuss AMD's driver woes after a recent poll we ran on the community. We've already reached out…
Is the hardware actually good or really just broken that they can't figure it out with just software?
 
Go on r/amd or r/nvidia and you will see a lot of threads where people are ditching Navi because of poor drivers which AMD has failed to address. Big Navi will probably have even more issues. The AMD faithful will keep making excuses while the avg customer will get soured on AMD for years (or forever) and will become NVIDIA customers in the long run. NVIDIA couldn't have asked for better luck here. Gamers Nexus has covered the failure of Navi drivers in a few videos as well, it's about time this issue gets more traction. I advise everyone I know to avoid Navi whenever they ask me about which video card to buy.
 
I know driver issues were one of the reasons I let me Radeon VII go so quickly.
 
