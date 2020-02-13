erek
[H]ardness Supreme
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,330
Opinion? Hope for a more than competitive offering soon, i.e R300
"AMD acknowledging the issues is a positive. But working to fix them on a 7 month old product is not. The hardware itself is good and as you know we love the pressure it puts on the graphics card market, so we end up paying less for more capable GPUs. Hopefully at this point they’re throwing every possible resource at this problem and shortly we’ll have a proper fix. Until then, it’s going to be hard to recommend Radeon graphics cards when competing with Nvidia at a similar price to performance ratio."
Gamers are ditching Radeon graphics cards over driver issues
As I planned and was beginning to run our next big graphics card benchmark test, I felt I had to shift gears to discuss AMD's driver woes after a recent poll we ran on the community. We've already reached out…
www.techspot.com