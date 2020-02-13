Gamers are ditching Radeon graphics cards over driver issues

Go on r/amd or r/nvidia and you will see a lot of threads where people are ditching Navi because of poor drivers which AMD has failed to address. Big Navi will probably have even more issues. The AMD faithful will keep making excuses while the avg customer will get soured on AMD for years (or forever) and will become NVIDIA customers in the long run. NVIDIA couldn't have asked for better luck here. Gamers Nexus has covered the failure of Navi drivers in a few videos as well, it's about time this issue gets more traction. I advise everyone I know to avoid Navi whenever they ask me about which video card to buy.