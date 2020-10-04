Gamer Installs Crysis 3 On GeForce RTX 3090's VRAM - And It Runs

erek
erek
Dec 19, 2005
6,695
"This is really cool to see, VRAM is the fastest memory-solution in your system, exceeding the performance of system RAM, so using it as an SSD should yield some amazing loading times for video games. And theoretically, you can do this with any graphics card, as long as the game fits inside your GPU's frame buffer.
However, the real-world application for this is quite small, today's NVMe SSDs load games very quickly making this use case very niche (plus additional software features like RTX I/O will reduce load times further). But it's still a cool concept, perhaps giving us a little sneak peek into what SSDs of the future will be like for gaming."
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/gamer-installs-crysis-3-on-geforce-rtx-3090s-vram-and-it-runs
