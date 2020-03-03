Gamer Alert: Serious Nvidia Flaw Plagues Graphics Driver

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
4,462
Oh no! :( Nvidia also caught in the act of piss-poor security habits like Intel !!! :(

"It’s only the latest Nvidia security patch impacting its gaming-enthusiast customer base. Nvidia last year issued fixes for high-severity flaws in two popular gaming products, including its graphics driver for Windows and GeForce Experience. The flaws could be exploited to launch an array of malicious attacks – from DoS to escalation of privileges. Also in 2019, Nvidia patched another high-severity vulnerability in its GeForce Experience software, which could lead to code-execution or DoS of products, if exploited. "

https://threatpost.com/gamer-alert-serious-nvidia-flaw-plagues-graphics-driver/153380/
 
Last edited by a moderator:
cybereality

cybereality

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2008
Messages
5,024
According to Nvidia in its security advisory, published Friday, an attacker with local system access can corrupt a system file in the control panel, which would lead to DoS or escalation of privileges.
Click to expand...
Well if a hacker has "local system access" on your machine, you're already screwed. I mean, yeah, they can do worse stuff with the privileged escalation but they would have to be inside in the first place.
 
DooKey

DooKey

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 25, 2001
Messages
8,316
Nvidia has patched this stuff. The last patch is coming on the 9th. I'd say they are doing the right thing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top