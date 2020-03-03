erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,462
Oh no! Nvidia also caught in the act of piss-poor security habits like Intel !!!
"It’s only the latest Nvidia security patch impacting its gaming-enthusiast customer base. Nvidia last year issued fixes for high-severity flaws in two popular gaming products, including its graphics driver for Windows and GeForce Experience. The flaws could be exploited to launch an array of malicious attacks – from DoS to escalation of privileges. Also in 2019, Nvidia patched another high-severity vulnerability in its GeForce Experience software, which could lead to code-execution or DoS of products, if exploited. "
https://threatpost.com/gamer-alert-serious-nvidia-flaw-plagues-graphics-driver/153380/
"It’s only the latest Nvidia security patch impacting its gaming-enthusiast customer base. Nvidia last year issued fixes for high-severity flaws in two popular gaming products, including its graphics driver for Windows and GeForce Experience. The flaws could be exploited to launch an array of malicious attacks – from DoS to escalation of privileges. Also in 2019, Nvidia patched another high-severity vulnerability in its GeForce Experience software, which could lead to code-execution or DoS of products, if exploited. "
https://threatpost.com/gamer-alert-serious-nvidia-flaw-plagues-graphics-driver/153380/
Last edited by a moderator: