GameOVER an SSD <->HDD game moving tool

SvenBent

Sep 13, 2008
GameOver v0.1
http://file.techcenter.dk/GameOver.exe

Simply tool to move folder form one volume to another but still making your system believe it is in its original place.
E.G. I just moved the actually data of broforce from my C: drive to my D: drive but steam will still run it without needing to look for it because its still perceived as being on the C: system wide.
No need to mess with registry entries and other stuff to make a moved game work

Game-Over01.png
 
modi123

Sep 6, 2006
So many questions.

First - why does Steam still think the game is on C but it is actually on D? How does that work? What is going on there?

Is there any information on this random EXE or folk supposed to take it on faith it's not malware riddled?

Who wrote it?
 
