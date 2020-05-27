Gamemakers Inject AI to Develop More Lifelike Characters

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Opinion? Seems interesting!
"It took 10 engineers at Namco, the company behind Pac-Man, 17 months to design, program, and test the original game. If fed enough data, such an algorithm might eventually fashion a compelling new game—an Angry Birds or Candy Crush that no one needed to code.
“You can imagine training it on many games—thousands of different games,” says Sanja Fidler, an assistant professor at the University of Toronto and director of AI at Nvidia. “And one would hope that now you can somehow mash up and interpolate different things from different games.”
Zinno of EA says it may be several years before game developers routinely use AI, partly because machine-learning algorithms are tricky to understand and debug. The proof will be in the popularity of the resulting games, he notes: “Game development is its own beast. No matter how incredible your animation technology, the point is, is it fun to play?”
Michiel van de Panne, a professor at UBC who is involved in the EA project, says the next step is to use reinforcement learning to train nonhuman videogame characters inside physically realistic environments. But he acknowledges it will be more difficult to train algorithms to come up with entirely new animation from scratch, because it is difficult to quantify what players will find appealing. “I’m waiting to see something that really takes full advantage of AI for the generation of animation,” van de Panne says. “But it will come for sure.”"
https://www.wired.com/story/game-makers-inject-ai-develop-more-lifelike-characters/
