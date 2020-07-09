GameIndustry.Biz Article "How Minecraft and Mojang taught Xbox how to buy studios"

DJ Lushious
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Jan 4, 2006
- Messages
- 106
I found this GameIndustry.Biz article to be very insightful with lots of great quotes from Microsoft's latest acquisitions to the Xbox Games Division portfolio. Here's but a few choice quotes, but I implore you to read the whole article, if this aspect of the video game industry fascinates you.
"Things have been almost exactly the same, just without the terror of going out of business all the time," says Double Fine boss Tim Schafer. "We've been doing this for 20 years, so it's not that terrifying. But you do think about where we're going to get the next six months of salaries from. That fills your mind a lot, and I am just getting used to my mind being free of that. Being able to apply it to games and creativity has been an adjustment, but a really great adjustment."
InXile boss Brian Fargo said:I prepared the whole thing, I sat with Matt and said here is what we want to do, and he said 'if that's what you want to do, then great'. It was over in like 60 seconds. That was wild for me, because we're used to this six month process of back-and-forth with a million questions -- with things like 'how many pieces of art will there be?'
Phil Spencer said:The first priority was making sure the studios had the things that they needed to build the best versions of their games. That means extending some of the timelines, and giving them more budgets. We have really strong support from Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, and Amy Hood, the CFO. And there's been no signal at all that we should be slowing down, but just to go at a pace that is maintainable for us as a leadership team. We're always out there talking to people. But it has to be the right opportunity.