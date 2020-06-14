Game sometimes run with higher fps than normal. Assassin Creed Odyssey

Hello. First my pc.

9700K stock 55C in game

2x16GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000mhz

Aorus Z390 Pro Gaming

Aorus 2080 Ti Waterforce Xtreme

Seasonic 750 ULTRA TITANIUM TX

Windows 10 1909v updated



So running AC:Oddysey i discovered some weird fps bug,if this is a bug of course.

Normally playing during Athens in some area i have between 70fps-85fps.

But sometimes when i load a game my fps is higher than normal i mean fps is 82fps-85fps.

Tested on the same weather and the same place in game. Is this game engine just?





PS:

Nothing is overheating.