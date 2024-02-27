Game Service Tracking Domain Block List

OpenSource Ghost
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 14, 2022
- Messages
- 240
Where can I find a list domain used by game stores and games for tracking, telemetry, logging, spying, etc? I don't want to block all domains related to game stores, like Steam, Ubisoft, GOG.com, and Epic Games, but some domains are there just to spy on you and aren't needed to log into mentioned stores and/or play any games. For example, recent GOG games send telemetry to "galaxy-log.gog.com", a telemetry-related logging domain that can be blocked without preventing logging into GOG.com store. None of the common domain blocking lists, such as AdGuard, StevenBlack, and OISD list such domain.