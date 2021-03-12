Game pass for pc

Thinking of trying this as it currently is only $1 1st month lol there are several games on here I'd like to play and buying them individually would be more expensive. How is this for pc anyone have any experience?
 
The Xbox app for Windows is the biggest piece of garbage ever committed to code but when you can finally get the games downloaded, it's more or less fine in my experience.
 
It's been running good for me. It was buggy when it first came out, but has been solid for me in the recent months.

Definitely worth the $1 to try it out and gauge if it has value for you. If it does, I recommend doing the 'Xbox Live Gold 1:1 Ultimate Conversion' trick (if it still works).
 
Well there are at least 5 games that I might want to buy that each are 20 bucks. All 5 games are shorter games in length. But the point is if you have an entire month at 1 dollar I could knock maybe all 5 out Vs paying $20x5. Once I beat each game there's no point in owning it anymore unless it's a good multiplayer game.
Is the subscription month by month to get it for 9.99 or is it Yearly thing? Also are all games included for pc as that's what I'll be using ?
 
