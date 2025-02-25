Armenius
Jan 28, 2014
The RPG originally announced only for mobile platforms is now coming to PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. There is a demo available to play on Steam for Next Fest. It has a release window of Q2 2025.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3183280/Game_of_Thrones_Kingsroad/
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ekMT4XiAh8c
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5X80eraR4oc
Original mobile trailers:
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-1vn964YfxE
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zeyBwI8D9YU
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I7HUNq-H0mQ
