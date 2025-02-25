  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Game of Thrones: Kingsroad

Armenius

Armenius

Extremely [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
48,448
The RPG originally announced only for mobile platforms is now coming to PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. There is a demo available to play on Steam for Next Fest. It has a release window of Q2 2025.


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3183280/Game_of_Thrones_Kingsroad/


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ekMT4XiAh8c


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5X80eraR4oc

Original mobile trailers:


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-1vn964YfxE


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zeyBwI8D9YU


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I7HUNq-H0mQ
 
Man you guys are tough! I think it looks pretty good and hearing the opening music in there definitely brought me back. If the gameplay/combat is good I think this will do well. Kind of looks like a Witcher in GoT universe.
 
This should have been released circa 2013 with Shadow of Mordor era graphics.... It would've sold like hotcakes!

Now, especially after those abysmal final seasons of GoT, I dunno
 
looks better than I thought...I don't think it would have mattered if they released this back when Game of Thrones was still airing on HBO...we still have the GoT prequel airing on HBO- House of the Dragon...GoT has become engrained in pop culture
 
the first trailer looks cool, but that 14min of gameplay looks like its just a button masher and a press this direction at this time on rails game. maybe i skipped through it too quick but they dont seem to line up with what the game is. anyone tried the demo yet?
gots also not quite the cultural phenom its made out to be, plenty of normies have no idea what it is...
 
