Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra as a 2nd display via SuperDisplay.... USB 2 vs USB 3

Was looking to get a Tab S7 with pen as a general android tab and minor art stuff with a OK-ish 15" drawing drawing that will double as a 2nd monitor. But if I can get a S8 Ultra which is around the same price as both above, I might do that and reduce what's in my tech bag.

Shame there's no IPS version of the Ultra, I kind of hang onto tech longer and not a fan of OLEDs because the displays don't age well with burn-in.



I used SpaceDesk over USB 2 and have some lag, same with SuperDisplay, is there any via USB 3?



Also planning to pickup a 11th gen i5 Surface Pro 7+ to compliment my gaming laptop when I away from an outlet for console emulation, light gaming, other light work.