Galaxy tab s5e audio/ users manual ?

I have no sound from this, it plays video but no audio.
I found the user manual icon and got told "no internet connection."
it is plugged into this computer with USB 3.0, I transferred a file.
I looked on the samsung site and found nothing to download, I found a page that listed
User Manual
Version P 9.0 WAC (english(north america))
APR 25,2019
6.65 MB
but nothing was clickable !!!
how can I find out how to turn the sound on ?
