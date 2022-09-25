Galaxy S22 128G Pink Gold BNIB, Hitachi 4TB, EVGA 1600 G+ & 1300 P+, Ripjaws 32GB DDR4 4266 B-Die

D

Digital Viper-X-

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 9, 2000
Messages
14,919
Everything can be shipped or picked up in the Raleigh area(North Carolina). Everything is OBO!

G.Skill RipJaws DDR4 4266, they are Samsung B-Die. 2 x 16GB, I run them at 3800 @ CL14 1.4v, they are rated for 4266 CL17 @ 1.5v.
160 + shipping.
159427935911.png

https://www.gskill.com/product/165/184/1594279359/F4-4266C17D-32GVKB


Brand new sealed: EVGA SuperNova 1600G+ Power supply, sells for $329, has 10 year transferrable warranty. $290 shipped. or $270 picked up from Raleigh area!
220-GP-1600-X1_LG_1.png


Brand new sealed EVGA SuperNova 1300 P+, sells for $295, also has a 10 year transferrable warranty. $260 shipped or $240 picked up in the Raleigh NC area.

220-PP-1300-X1_LG_1.png

Also have 4 HDDs

Hitachi 4TB 7200 RPM - $40 each or $140 for all 4, 1 of the drives was used as a spare, so not really used at all.
All drives are working fine.

S22 in Pink Gold 128GB, Brand new from T-Mo, I just switched over and picked a phone with some promotion. Located near Raleigh NC, will ship too! Asking $400 shipped OBO
1664078268176.png
 

Attachments

  • x570DH.png
    x570DH.png
    2.4 MB · Views: 0
  • _nc_ohc=bjLsVonNv8UAX9uImrX&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.jpg
    _nc_ohc=bjLsVonNv8UAX9uImrX&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.jpg
    1.1 MB · Views: 1
Last edited:
Z

ZodaEX

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 17, 2004
Messages
4,559
What is this enclosure you mentioned for the Western Digital HDDs? Are they inside of USB enclosures?
 
D

Digital Viper-X-

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 9, 2000
Messages
14,919
Ahh thanks, I did not run it on them, I Wish I had taken the report from the QNAP before it sold. If you're seriously interested and we make a deal, I can grab that for each one of them.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top