Galaxy Note Pro 12.2 upgrade under ~$350?

I have used this thing every day for 6 years and it has refused to die. I've dropped it countless times, thrown it, stepped on it on multiple occasions breaking 5 glass screen protectors until finally just going bare. I really, really wish I could keep it but the hardware is too old and common tasks like streaming and browsing are becoming more than it can handle.



Are there any options in the 350 range that are at the very least 10" and 1080 (preferably something closer to the Note's 2560x1600)? Form factor is not a big deal, but I'd like to stay away from laptops and hybrids thereof due to the shitty displays at this price level.