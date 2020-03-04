Galaxy Note Pro 12.2 upgrade under ~$350?

viivo

viivo

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 7, 2005
Messages
1,532
I have used this thing every day for 6 years and it has refused to die. I've dropped it countless times, thrown it, stepped on it on multiple occasions breaking 5 glass screen protectors until finally just going bare. I really, really wish I could keep it but the hardware is too old and common tasks like streaming and browsing are becoming more than it can handle.

Are there any options in the 350 range that are at the very least 10" and 1080 (preferably something closer to the Note's 2560x1600)? Form factor is not a big deal, but I'd like to stay away from laptops and hybrids thereof due to the shitty displays at this price level.
 
A

Aurelius

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 22, 2003
Messages
2,626
viivo said:
I have used this thing every day for 6 years and it has refused to die. I've dropped it countless times, thrown it, stepped on it on multiple occasions breaking 5 glass screen protectors until finally just going bare. I really, really wish I could keep it but the hardware is too old and common tasks like streaming and browsing are becoming more than it can handle.

Are there any options in the 350 range that are at the very least 10" and 1080 (preferably something closer to the Note's 2560x1600)? Form factor is not a big deal, but I'd like to stay away from laptops and hybrids thereof due to the shitty displays at this price level.
Click to expand...
Do you want a pen, or are you just looking for a large-ish tablet?

It might be tricky to find a comparable tablet in the $350 range. Samsung's Galaxy Tab S5e starts at $400, although there are murmurs of a Tab S6 Lite that could push the S5e's price lower.

And if you're not wedded to Android, the base iPad starts at $329 and supports pen input if you're willing to buy a stylus (like the Pencil or Logitech's Crayon).
 
  • Like
Reactions: viivo
like this
viivo

viivo

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 7, 2005
Messages
1,532
Despite also owning a Note phone I have absolutely no need for a stylus. Large, yes, but a quality display is the most important. OS isn't a big deal, but I assumed I'd be locked in to Android or Windows. I may up the budget by 100 if there's a larger selection there.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top