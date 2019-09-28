Galaxy Fold Thread

harsaphes

harsaphes

Morning all. Thought I would start a Galaxy Fold thread for those of us stupid enough to drop a big two grand . 'Launch' day, if it can be called that was a joke. There were no Fold's in Bestbuy or ATT anywhere in NYC.

I really want an unlocked version but that seems to not be available at the moment. As soon as I get my device I'll report back.
 
SticKx911

Good luck. Everything I've read says you have to treat it like a faberge egg in order to warranty the screen. And don't store credit cards next to it.
 
Aurelius

jmilcher said:
I’m actually surprised they didn’t just can this phone.
I suspect it's partly an excess of pride (see also: the extreme reluctance to admit the Galaxy Note 7 had a serious flaw), partly a desire for real-world data to inform next-gen foldables. The catch, of course, is that it's asking you to pay nearly $2K to be a tester.
 
exlink

The fact you can damage the screen with something as insignificant as your fingernail is a huge no go for me. Good luck.
 
harsaphes

harsaphes

I take very good care of my phone's so I'm not worried about that. Also I've never run my fingernail across the screen. Someone must be buying them they are sold out of all the best buys in nyc
 
Fremunaln

harsaphes said:
I take very good care of my phone's so I'm not worried about that. Also I've never run my fingernail across the screen. Someone must be buying them they are sold out of all the best buys in nyc
Resellers of course. While there are many ways to flush 2k down the proverbial toilet, enjoy it to the max. All the data beta testers like you will provide Samsung, basically decides future development on this category of smartphones.
 
Fremunaln

exlink said:
The fact you can damage the screen with something as insignificant as your fingernail is a huge no go for me. Good luck.
If you cant play with fire, dont drop 2k on it LOL. But seriously that Jerryrigeverything video was impressively informative.

The inner screen is level 1 or 2 in regards to hardness, but must be that material in orderr for the screen to fold.
 
Smashed Ixnay

If I had money to throw away I'd probably get one. I like the innovation. I love my tech, but no way I'll spend $2k for a phone that will be obsolete in 2-3 years.
 
T4rd

T4rd

Way too many trade-offs to a normal phone for now:
  • Tiny-ass screen while closed, which makes using it one-handed and for media/navigation while docked in the car (one car doesn't have Android Auto) a lot less useful.
  • I'm careful with my phones too, but a display delicate enough to damage with my fingernail is going to inevitably look like shit after just a few months use just from other debris getting into it while it's closed.
  • Still has a notch to interfere with full screen videos and games.
  • Taking pics with it either folded or not is going to be awkward with either the small screen or cumbersome while unfolded.
  • Still no headphone jack on that big-ass device.
  • I'll bet the resale on these will be the worst of any phone ever in about 6 months when Samsung announces a considerably better successor; less than half MSRP at least for sure.
  • Last but not least, it's twice the price as any other flagship phone with a fraction of the durability.. not even sure that a few rain drops couldn't kill this thing if you used it outside and even older non-IP rated phones didn't have that issue for me.
I love the idea of these and hope to have something like it in the next few years, but this is very much a first-gen device with tons of compromises and will mostly be forgotten by Samsung and everyone else as they continue to improve them and manufacture/sell more of them (while also hopefully driving pricing down).
 
harsaphes

harsaphes

I mean all these videos are ridiculous. NO ONE does any of these things to their phone. I've NEVER ruined a phone, ever.
 
vegeta535

Honestly I don't know who the fold is for. It is priced out of reach for the common man. People who care about style and fashion would just get the latest and greatest iPhone. Rich techy people probably don't see the value in a fold.
 
harsaphes

harsaphes

vegeta535 said:
Honestly I don't know who the fold is for. It is priced out of reach for the common man. People who care about style and fashion would just get the latest and greatest iPhone. Rich techy people probably don't see the value in a fold.
I care about style and fashion and would never buy an iPhone.
 
SticKx911

If you can afford it and like it, go for it. We all want and or get things just because we want them. I’m sure it’ll be a fun phone, and I would assume many of the buyers on this have a high phone turnover rate anyway and will love it while they have it.
 
harsaphes

harsaphes

I THINK I have a Fold being delivered today but its hard to tell. ATT said they cancelled the order but UPS says it's being delivered later today. In the mean time I picked one up at BB as a backup.
 
harsaphes

harsaphes

So I'm just finishing up setting up the device. First thing I did was unlock it and this morning I flashed the 'unlocked' version of the firmware onto it. No more ATT crap.
I have to say the phone is great and it's NOT as fragile as you would think. Very very well built, solid in the hand (insert jokes), screen looks great. I'll post picts later.
 
Fremunaln

Someone give us a month use update. i want to know how the hinge operates after sitting in a typical pocket thats subject to lint and other small debris where other phones do fine. Also the inner screen any issues with normal use.
 
SticKx911

I hate to be that guy, but no sheet or pillow case? I'm guessing you're also not a phone case kinda person either than. Totally explains the lack of fear you have of this phone.

It's a nice looking phone for sure.
 
harsaphes

harsaphes

Putting a Dbrand skin on tomorrow!......bedding was in wash machine!

Edit two.....the top picture is in living area...that's a rug on the floor and that's the cats pillow. They don't like cases.
 
vegeta535

You know it really has grown on me watching videos on it. I would so buy one but I can't justify the $2000 price tag. I could swallow it at $1000 maybe.
 
harsaphes

harsaphes

I'm extremely careful of it and dont have it open at all time. People I work with and my clients love it. My inside screen is fine, no scratches or dust problems.
I'm use to my Pixel so its a somewhat challenge to go back to Samsung. For instance you cant zoom on a Selfie. Not a big deal but there have been times I needed it. I actually use the outside screen more than the inside. Navigating with one finger works well.
All in all very happy so far.
 
harsaphes

harsaphes

Eight months later! I have to say I'm totally surprised by how well this phone has held up. I've had zero problems with the inside screen. I keep it in my pocket, throw it in my bag, generally just treat it like a phone. No case. My only gripe is the front screen is too small for any kind of purpose except being on a call. If they made it a little bigger it would be so much better. Anyway....eight months.
IMG_20200608_072923.jpg
IMG_20200608_072943.jpg
 
