harsaphes
- Aug 29, 2005
Morning all. Thought I would start a Galaxy Fold thread for those of us stupid enough to drop a big two grand . 'Launch' day, if it can be called that was a joke. There were no Fold's in Bestbuy or ATT anywhere in NYC.
I really want an unlocked version but that seems to not be available at the moment. As soon as I get my device I'll report back.
