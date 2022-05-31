Galax Katana Repair

Anyone know the inductor I'd need I have a few spare GPUs both Nvidia and AMD tried looking for board / PCB schematic for the values of the inductors.



This was from a Nearly New card when I did my due diligence in Repasting / Repadding I noticed this right away and thought well sht this aint now new GPU.



It behaves like a Red Headed step child. It works on my x570 itx rig displays picture and work's on my x299 rig it won't post.