Gainward GeForce® GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix "GS" Bios Files

Hi,



I wonder if is possible to get the BIOS file for Gainward GeForce® GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix "GS". I had an issue with an inductor on 1.8V Rail and I guess my BIOS is corrupted now. The card starts only sometimes.



I've seen that this card has dual bios U3 and SU13. They should be different or I can write the same .rom?

Both of them are is25wq040.

Thanks in advance.



Sincerely,

Bogdan Deac