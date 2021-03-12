Gainward GeForce® GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix "GS" Bios Files

A

albobbyD

n00b
Joined
Mar 3, 2021
Messages
7
Hi,

I wonder if is possible to get the BIOS file for Gainward GeForce® GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix "GS". I had an issue with an inductor on 1.8V Rail and I guess my BIOS is corrupted now. The card starts only sometimes.

I've seen that this card has dual bios U3 and SU13. They should be different or I can write the same .rom?
Both of them are is25wq040.
Thanks in advance.

Sincerely,
Bogdan Deac
 
