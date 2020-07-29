Gabe Newell Would Prefer a Xbox Series X over the PlayStation 5

"Gabe Newell and his family have been living in New Zealand since early March after the coronavirus epidemic broke out. The billionaire Valve co-founder recently featured on a local news program to promote his upcoming 'thanks for having us' event. Gabe Newell was asked about his opinions on the Xbox Series X vs the PlayStation 5 about 3 minutes into the interview. When asked which system was the best he quickly replied "the Xbox", following up when asked about his answer with "because it's better". Gabe Newell was likely referring to the arguably superior Xbox Series X specifications in most categories except storage. With both consoles launching later this year, it will be interesting to see which console comes out ahead."

https://www.techpowerup.com/270420/gabe-newell-would-prefer-a-xbox-series-x-over-the-playstation-5
 
Ehren8879

Initially, the greater GPU horsepower of the XSX will be realized before the storage bandwidth of the PS5. After a couple years it'll be interesting to see if there's a killer app that shows off the storage benefits of the PS5
 
vegeta535

I doubt Gabe has looked passed the initial specs. I doubt Valve even has dev kits for either system.
 
Bowman15

Gabe is console biased...already known. How is that SteamOS coming along Gabe? HL3 soon?
 
Aix.

This guy's opinions are barely relevant to PC gaming let alone console gaming.
 
Domingo

Domingo

In terms of pure specs, I get it. However it doesn't factor in exclusive franchises or the availability of all of MS's titles on the PC.
 
Verge

Ehren8879 said:
Initially, the greater GPU horsepower of the XSX will be realized before the storage bandwidth of the PS5. After a couple years it'll be interesting to see if there's a killer app that shows off the storage benefits of the PS5
Just buy a computer, there's literally no reason to ever buy an xbox.
 
KarsusTG

Verge said:
Just buy a computer, there's literally no reason to ever buy an xbox.
I used to think that was true, but the simple truth is most of us don't have the time to play games enough to justify dropping thousands on a pc just to play some AAA title. Since most AAA games are just console ports anyway you really are not giving up much. I can stream my xbox to my pc if I want to play from the desk, and the end game for xbox is to play your pc games on the console and console games on the pc. This is already being born out on the Xbox One. It just doesn't make sense anymore to drop a few thousand dollars more on a pc so you can play games or watch tv a few hours a week.
 
