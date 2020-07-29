Gabe Newell Would Prefer a Xbox Series X over the PlayStation 5

Verge said: Just buy a computer, there's literally no reason to ever buy an xbox. Click to expand...

I used to think that was true, but the simple truth is most of us don't have the time to play games enough to justify dropping thousands on a pc just to play some AAA title. Since most AAA games are just console ports anyway you really are not giving up much. I can stream my xbox to my pc if I want to play from the desk, and the end game for xbox is to play your pc games on the console and console games on the pc. This is already being born out on the Xbox One. It just doesn't make sense anymore to drop a few thousand dollars more on a pc so you can play games or watch tv a few hours a week.