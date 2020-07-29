Gabe Newell Would Prefer a Xbox Series X over the PlayStation 5

erek
"Gabe Newell and his family have been living in New Zealand since early March after the coronavirus epidemic broke out. The billionaire Valve co-founder recently featured on a local news program to promote his upcoming 'thanks for having us' event. Gabe Newell was asked about his opinions on the Xbox Series X vs the PlayStation 5 about 3 minutes into the interview. When asked which system was the best he quickly replied "the Xbox", following up when asked about his answer with "because it's better". Gabe Newell was likely referring to the arguably superior Xbox Series X specifications in most categories except storage. With both consoles launching later this year, it will be interesting to see which console comes out ahead."
