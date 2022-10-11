GA-P55A-UD3 does 3 quick beeps then eventually reboots and then 3 quick beeps again and then loads windows

LGabrielPhoto

LGabrielPhoto

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 5, 2006
Messages
3,197
So I got this issue with the mobo...
Now this happens only when I use the MSI 3060ti card. With the 1070 it does not. Both only use 8pin.
Could it be my Rosewill 700w is not enough?
 
techie81

techie81

[H]ard for [H]ardware
Joined
Jan 12, 2005
Messages
5,928
Shot in the dark here, have you tried clearing CMOS AFTER installing the new card?
 
