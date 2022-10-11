LGabrielPhoto
So I got this issue with the mobo...
GA-P55A-UD3 does 3 quick beeps then eventually reboots and then 3 quick beeps again and then loads windows
Now this happens only when I use the MSI 3060ti card. With the 1070 it does not. Both only use 8pin.
Could it be my Rosewill 700w is not enough?
