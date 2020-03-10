G810 keys falling off, logitech offers free upgrade to G910 as a replacement take it or something else?

Hi Guys,

My 11yrs old son G810 (who loves the keyboard) both CTRL and R keys broke off, Logitech (great support) under 2 years warranty offered free upgrade replacement to G910 as they don't cary G810 anymore :-(
My son loves the keys and layout, I offered him my Steelseries Apex m100 keyboard and he dislikes it (too low keys and too close together).

Is G910 same as G810? I know it is bigger... I know there is G610. I want something that will last longer than G810. However I'm affraid since they all share Orion switches, he might run into this problem again.

Perhaps G Pro would be better, but I'm worry the profile/feel will be different? I'm what you can call retired gamer... LOL ... watching more TV on my free time that gaming... :)

Any help would be much appreciated.

BTW... My older's son G810 (bought at the same time) is still working fine. I guess my younger one has "heavy" fingers LOL.
 
G610 looks identical to the G810. I happen to have the G610, G810, and both G910's, the Spectrum and Spark.
My G610 has Cherry MX Red switches with white backlight. I don't think the G610 came with RGB.
the 810 and 910 are the same size key area but the 910's keys are smaller at the top.
 
Zepher said:
G610 looks identical to the G810. I happen to have the G610, G810, and both G910's, the Spectrum and Spark.
My G610 has Cherry MX Red switches with white backlight. I don't think the G610 came with RGB.
the 810 and 910 are the same size key area but the 910's keys are smaller at the top.
thanks for your prompt reply. So g910 feels about the same as g810? G910 migth be too big for his keyboard tray :-(.... Is G Pro similar to g810?
 
give him your old crusty k/b and keep the g910 for yourself. kids get hand-me-downs...
 
pendragon1 said:
give him your old crusty k/b and keep the g910 for yourself. kids get hand-me-downs...
doesn't work like that anymore. LOL I like my steelseries apex m100 keyboard, but like I said it is much different than G-rom logi keyboard. Also he already gets a lot hand-me-down from his older brother. i.e his hockey gear. :) I don't think G910 will fit in his keyboard drawer or it will be tight fit... hmmm.... first world problems ha?
 
