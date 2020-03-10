G810 keys falling off, logitech offers free upgrade to G910 as a replacement take it or something else?

Hi Guys,My 11yrs old son G810 (who loves the keyboard) both CTRL and R keys broke off, Logitech (great support) under 2 years warranty offered free upgrade replacement to G910 as they don't cary G810 anymore :-(My son loves the keys and layout, I offered him my Steelseries Apex m100 keyboard and he dislikes it (too low keys and too close together).Is G910 same as G810? I know it is bigger... I know there is G610. I want something that will last longer than G810. However I'm affraid since they all share Orion switches, he might run into this problem again.Perhaps G Pro would be better, but I'm worry the profile/feel will be different? I'm what you can call retired gamer... LOL ... watching more TV on my free time that gaming...Any help would be much appreciated.BTW... My older's son G810 (bought at the same time) is still working fine. I guess my younger one has "heavy" fingers LOL.