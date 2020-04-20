G5 5590 9750H 2060 NVME

Brand new Dell G5 5590 i7 9750H, 16 GB 2X8 GB DDR4 2666 RAM, 512 GB NVME SSD, RTX 2060, 100% SRGB IPS 144 HZ Screen, Backlit keyboard, metallic construction, Ultra long lastting 87 WHr battery.



Warranty from Dell till Jan 2021.



Meant as a gift but Covid happened and don't it want just sitting.



Pretty much the top end config here: https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/dell-g5-15-gaming-laptop/spd/g-series-15-5590-laptop



Original 180W Dell Charger included.



Sells for $1499 currently.