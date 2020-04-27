G-sync On vs. Off in FPS games? (my observation).

So I should start by saying I have had a G-sync monitor before. An official one not just compatible model and I preferred the 144hz over G-sync. I didn't find it made a huge difference in my life/gaming experience. I had to return those models they had issues. Skip ahead 3-4 years later and I buy a new monitor that is g-sync compatible. I saw this as a selling point or definitely a bonus.

So recently I've been playing a ton of Valorant with some buds. I also decided to overclock my RTX 2060. So I download the 3dmark demo on steam this weekend and one of the things it tells you when you start it is to turn g-sync off. So I go ahead do it, run the benchmark, then start a game a couple hours later.

This is where it gets interesting.. So after I joined the game I realized I didn't turn G-sync back on and didn't want to switch it on and screw up my video or crash the game or something. Yeah I was far more accurate and was doing waaaaay better. I feel like G-sync might add a bit of lag or something. I seem to be far more accurate now and I really don't notice a quality drop.

What do you guys think? I'm sorta feeling like g-sync/freesync is just mostly marketing hype and reviewers who talk about how wonderful it must be playing minecraft or something then do reviews. Honestly I kinda doubt the pros are using it even if they are running g-sync monitors.

Just my 2 cents, but I say give it a try for a few hours and see if it makes a difference for you.
 
SpongeBob said:
You need to go read the blurbusters article and make sure you have it set up correctly. You are also playing a beta game, so maybe not the best testing material. That said, it adds very little lag and imo is great.
 
SpongeBob said:
I'm sorta feeling like g-sync/freesync is just mostly marketing hype and reviewers who talk about how wonderful it must be playing minecraft or something then do reviews.
http://imgur.com/qDGsuiL
Yeahhhhh.... You must be doing it wrong.

Check out the Blurbusters article for sure. When done right, G-Sync is the best new-tech I've seen in the past decade.
 
