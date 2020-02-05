G-SYNC enabled but I still get tearing.

M76

Jun 12, 2012
Do I need to enable V-SYNC in games for G-SYNC to actually work or what?
Because right now I have G-SYNC enabled in the nvidia control panel for full screen apps but still clearly see tearing in games.
Unless I enable the v-sync option in the game. Yes, the game is set to run exclusive fullscreen, not borderless or windowed mode.
 
criccio

Mar 26, 2008
What refresh rate is your monitor? What FPS is the game rendering at?

If you pump out more FPS that the max refresh rate of you display, Gsync doesn't work. I cap all my games if possible at 98fps as I have a 100Hz display.
 
