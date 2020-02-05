G-SYNC enabled but I still get tearing.

M76
Do I need to enable V-SYNC in games for G-SYNC to actually work or what?
Because right now I have G-SYNC enabled in the nvidia control panel for full screen apps but still clearly see tearing in games.
Unless I enable the v-sync option in the game. Yes, the game is set to run exclusive fullscreen, not borderless or windowed mode.
