G-Sync Compatible isn't working after installing RTX 3080

I have an HP Omen 32 monitor which I usually run at 75hz, but sometimes at an overclocked 90hz for some games. I've used Custom Resolution Utility to increase the VRR range of the HP Omen 32 to around 38 - 95hz.



I've used G-Sync Compatible with my GTX 1070 and HP Omen 32 since GSC became available. It always worked perfectly without an issue.



After installing my new RTX 3080 and the new Nvidia driver along with it (after running DDU), GSC has stopped working completely despite it being enabled in Nvidia Control Panel with v-sync in Manage 3D Settings set to Fast. I'm getting bad screen-tearing in games.



I've tried removing the new Nvidia driver with DDU and installing one from earlier in September, which I think is the same driver I last had running with my GTX 1070 which worked with GSC, but it hasn't fixed the issue. GSC is still not working with my RTX 3080.



So, it seems as if it's specifically the RTX 3080 that isn't working in GSC with my monitor. If anyone has any ideas here, that'd be great.