G-Sync affecting my refresh rate even when game isn't the active window (RTX 4080)

I have an issue that has cropped up recently involving G-Sync and games played in a borderless window.



It used to be that G-Sync would only control the refresh rate when the game was the active window. If I alt-tabbed so that a browser window (or other non-3D program) was on top of the game, the game in the background would NOT control the refresh rate.



Now, the game is still controlling the refresh rate even when it's in the background. Even when there is another maximized window in front of it, and the game is no longer the active window.



Any ideas on why this would all of a sudden become a problem, or what settings I could change to fix it? Disabling G-Sync fixes the issue obviously, but I'd prefer not to do that except as a last resort.