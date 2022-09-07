G.Skill - waiting 2 days and counting for RMA action - is this normal for them?

So yeah, per the title I have a 2x16GB kit of DDR4-3600 CL 16 that I got about 18 months ago. It's been in a media server and while I experienced the occasional hiccup I didn't really look into it until I moved the RAM to a new build this weekend and I decided to run a memtest. I'm getting errors even at rated or lower speeds. I filled out the form to start the RMA process on Labor Day and I really expected to hear back on Tuesday - or first thing this morning at the latest. I've heard nothing. I called their USA tech support number and the person who answered was like "yeah, so you haven't heard anything yet? You just have to wait. I can't really help you and they may be backed up due to Labor Day. Give it another day or two."



So this memory was being put into a new build that's MUCH more important to me than the previous one, and I can't use it because the memory is unreliable. Memory is so critical it blows my mind that G.Skill would expect to wait 2-4 days before even reaching out. Beyond that, their standard language looks like they'll expect me to ship it somewhere and then they'll send me a replacement in 1-2 weeks. No mention of advance replacement.



Is this normal for these guys? Did I make a mistake buying G.Skill vs Corsair? I've never had a bad memory RMA situation before.