G.SKILL TridentZ NEO DDR4-3600 16GB Dual-Channel Memory Kit Review

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Dec 20, 2019 at 1:57 AM.

  1. Dec 20, 2019 at 1:57 AM #1
    erek

    erek

    Ive got a similar if not the same kit

    "At around $160 to get all of that chart-topping goodness, we fully support what G.Skill has done! For those in need of memory that falls into the sweet spot for both AMD and Intel, as well as these do, we see no reason to look any further. On top of all of that, there is plenty of meat left on the bone to try to sort out even more performance from them, and our testing is tame compared to what many users will do to DDR4. We feel there is more to give; you just need the grapes to be willing to take the loss if you go too far!"

    Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/reviews/9...gb-dual-channel-memory-kit-review/index6.html
     
