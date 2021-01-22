G.SKILL Trident Z Royal DDR4-4000 MHz CL17 2x16 GB Review

Yeah, I just bought 2x16 of this stuff the other day.

It's currently working great in my X570 Dark Hero motherboard.



It's not quite as malleable as I wish it was though, although I do try to keep my voltage under 1.4.

More voltage would help performance, but I prefer my RAM to have a longer life, rather than nearly unnoticeable performance gains.



My real goal with this was to ensure that the bin was good enough to run low timing 3800 MHz, with parity to the FCLK on a 5800X.

But it's the FCLK that failed to overclock in this situation.



I hope the next stable BIOS will allow me that sweet 1900 FCLK stability, for the sake of 3800 MHz RAM with deliciously low timings.