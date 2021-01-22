G.SKILL Trident Z Royal DDR4-4000 MHz CL17 2x16 GB Review

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,727
"The G.SKILL Trident Z Royal is a work of art, plain and simple. The faceted light bar on the Royal kits remains my top pick for best RGB diffusion implementation, relying on the geometry of the surface rather than opacity to prevent "hot spots." The gold finish is beautiful and uniform, and the fit and finish is excellent in general. The downside of the stunning Royal aesthetic is that it is not as easy to fit into most builds as other popular designs.
The G.SKILL Trident Z Royal also performed very well in testing. This sample of the G.SKILL Trident Z Royal proved to have significant overclocking headroom, reaching 4533 MHz on my MSI MEG Z490 GODLIKE Intel test bed and 4066 MHz stable with my MEG X570 ACE. I also had no issues down-clocking the kit and tightening the timings to the "Fast" B-die preset.
This specification of the G.SKILL Trident Z Royal is currently available for US$294.99. At this price, I would recommend this kit to anyone who wants top-tier "out of the box" performance on Intel, or anyone looking for a highly binned B-die kit for overclocking."
https://www.techpowerup.com/review/g-skill-trident-z-royal-ddr4-4000-mhz-cl17-2x16-gb/
