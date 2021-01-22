G.SKILL Trident Z Royal DDR4-4000 MHz CL17 2x16 GB Review

"The G.SKILL Trident Z Royal is a work of art, plain and simple. The faceted light bar on the Royal kits remains my top pick for best RGB diffusion implementation, relying on the geometry of the surface rather than opacity to prevent "hot spots." The gold finish is beautiful and uniform, and the fit and finish is excellent in general. The downside of the stunning Royal aesthetic is that it is not as easy to fit into most builds as other popular designs.

The G.SKILL Trident Z Royal also performed very well in testing. This sample of the G.SKILL Trident Z Royal proved to have significant overclocking headroom, reaching 4533 MHz on my MSI MEG Z490 GODLIKE Intel test bed and 4066 MHz stable with my MEG X570 ACE. I also had no issues down-clocking the kit and tightening the timings to the "Fast" B-die preset.

This specification of the G.SKILL Trident Z Royal is currently available for US$294.99. At this price, I would recommend this kit to anyone who wants top-tier "out of the box" performance on Intel, or anyone looking for a highly binned B-die kit for overclocking."

https://www.techpowerup.com/review/g-skill-trident-z-royal-ddr4-4000-mhz-cl17-2x16-gb/
 
Yeah, I just bought 2x16 of this stuff the other day.
It's currently working great in my X570 Dark Hero motherboard.

It's not quite as malleable as I wish it was though, although I do try to keep my voltage under 1.4.
More voltage would help performance, but I prefer my RAM to have a longer life, rather than nearly unnoticeable performance gains.

My real goal with this was to ensure that the bin was good enough to run low timing 3800 MHz, with parity to the FCLK on a 5800X.
But it's the FCLK that failed to overclock in this situation.

I hope the next stable BIOS will allow me that sweet 1900 FCLK stability, for the sake of 3800 MHz RAM with deliciously low timings.
 
Aegir said:
Yeah, I just bought 2x16 of this stuff the other day.
It's currently working great in my X570 Dark Hero motherboard.

It's not quite as malleable as I wish it was though, although I do try to keep my voltage under 1.4.
More voltage would help performance, but I prefer my RAM to have a longer life, rather than nearly unnoticeable performance gains.

My real goal with this was to ensure that the bin was good enough to run low timing 3800 MHz, with parity to the FCLK on a 5800X.
But it's the FCLK that failed to overclock in this situation.

I hope the next stable BIOS will allow me that sweet 1900 FCLK stability, for the sake of 3800 MHz RAM with deliciously low timings.
isn't that stupid expensive @ $600 for 32GB?
 
bigddybn

I personally think those are ugly as a mf. I'm not too into RGB but I had a corsair set for awhile that looked much classier.

To each his own I suppose. I'm sure the day I start paying their bills is the day people will start caring about my opinion
 
Dan_D

bigddybn said:
I personally think those are ugly as a mf. I'm not too into RGB but I had a corsair set for awhile that looked much classier.

To each his own I suppose. I'm sure the day I start paying their bills is the day people will start caring about my opinion
I like the RGB stuff and that RAM is hideous. The TridentZ NEO is way better looking RAM.
 
