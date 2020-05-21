G.SKILL Trident Z Royal Achieves New DDR4-6666 World Record with ASUS ROG

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,121
Impressed?
"Along with the latest release of the 10th Gen Intel platform, ASUS and G.SKILL worked closely to achieve a new world record for the fastest memory frequency. Using liquid nitrogen for extreme system cooling, this memory frequency world record is set at a whopping DDR4-6666. This world record is achieved with the ASUS ROG Maximus XII APEX motherboard, the latest ATX form factor motherboard based on the Intel Z490 chipset, and the Intel Core i9-10900K processor. See below for a screenshot of the world record specifications."
https://www.guru3d.com/news-story/g...new-ddr4-6666-world-record-with-asus-rog.html
"Along with the latest release of the 10th Gen Intel platform, ASUS and G.SKILL worked closely to achieve a new world record for the fastest memory frequency. Using liquid nitrogen for extreme system cooling, this memory frequency world record is set at a whopping DDR4-6666. This world record is achieved with the ASUS ROG Maximus XII APEX motherboard, the latest ATX form factor motherboard based on the Intel Z490 chipset, and the Intel Core i9-10900K processor. See below for a screenshot of the world record specifications."
https://www.guru3d.com/news-story/g...new-ddr4-6666-world-record-with-asus-rog.html