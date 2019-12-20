G.Skill Trident Z issues, B-Die? RGB?

So I'm kind of at my wits end with this memory. I've finally figured out all the small issues with my Ryzen Build, except this stupid RGB crap. So I've tried a bunch of different software to try and control these damn RGB lights... I've tried re-seating the memory... I've tried voodoo, everything. Sometimes it will work perfectly fine, sometimes it flickers and goes back to default rainbow... sometimes it doesn't even show up in the RGB software... I did a clean windows install, it stopped showing up in RGB Fusion, tried the Asus Aura software, and had it working good last night... then it magically also showed up in MSI Mystic Light but didn't work? This morning I'm back to the typical doesn't even show up in software again. Now.. out of curiosity I used Taiphoon to check these sticks, no CRC errors, and apparently they're B-Die Samsung chips?!?! Last night I had it working awesome, MSI Mystic Light finally worked with it, the settings applied faster than usual, and this morning it's back to rainbow mode and won't show up in any software. This kit is the F4-3600C18-8GTZN if anyone is interested. Now... I'm fine with the stock SPD settings, the system doesn't crash, I don't care about overclocking at this point, I'm still running the stock cooler on my Ryzen chip. I just want the RGB to either turn the damn rainbow crap off, or work correctly. I've been spending more time messing with this crap than enjoying it so far. I was ready to return the memory till I found out it was this special B-Die Samsung chips... Specs are as follows. Ryzen 5 3600X @ Stock Gigabyte Aorus Elite G.Skill Trident Z Neo 2x8gb F4-3600C18-8GTZN MSI GTX 1660 Super Gaming X WD Blue 3D 1TB M.2 Corsair CX850M PSU Windows 10 Pro {} {}