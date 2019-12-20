G.Skill Trident Z issues, B-Die? RGB?

I find that Mystic Light is crap! I have an MSI board and this current one has one RGB bit on it, lights up the MSI Logo on the board from behind the MB. I have it set to a static color. And let me tell you it goes from static to rainbow to currently not even on. Their software to control RGB is shit and every time the PC wakes from sleep seems to change settings. It seems to get worse with every revision they make to it. My last MB and video card were both MSI RGB and I would have to reboot and change settings constantly just to get the logo on the video card to be white on the lettering and red on the outside bits of it. Now my Corsair RGB software is always spot on and perfect. Anyway I doubt it is the RAM or Board.

