G.Skill Trident Z issues, B-Die? RGB?

    Borgschulze

    So I'm kind of at my wits end with this memory.

    I've finally figured out all the small issues with my Ryzen Build, except this stupid RGB crap.

    So I've tried a bunch of different software to try and control these damn RGB lights... I've tried re-seating the memory... I've tried voodoo, everything.

    Sometimes it will work perfectly fine, sometimes it flickers and goes back to default rainbow... sometimes it doesn't even show up in the RGB software...

    I did a clean windows install, it stopped showing up in RGB Fusion, tried the Asus Aura software, and had it working good last night... then it magically also showed up in MSI Mystic Light but didn't work? This morning I'm back to the typical doesn't even show up in software again.

    Now.. out of curiosity I used Taiphoon to check these sticks, no CRC errors, and apparently they're B-Die Samsung chips?!?!

    Last night I had it working awesome, MSI Mystic Light finally worked with it, the settings applied faster than usual, and this morning it's back to rainbow mode and won't show up in any software.

    This kit is the F4-3600C18-8GTZN if anyone is interested.

    Now... I'm fine with the stock SPD settings, the system doesn't crash, I don't care about overclocking at this point, I'm still running the stock cooler on my Ryzen chip. I just want the RGB to either turn the damn rainbow crap off, or work correctly.

    I've been spending more time messing with this crap than enjoying it so far. I was ready to return the memory till I found out it was this special B-Die Samsung chips...

    Specs are as follows.

    Ryzen 5 3600X @ Stock
    Gigabyte Aorus Elite
    G.Skill Trident Z Neo 2x8gb F4-3600C18-8GTZN
    MSI GTX 1660 Super Gaming X
    WD Blue 3D 1TB M.2
    Corsair CX850M PSU
    Windows 10 Pro

    kirbyrj

    If it's not performing the way you want it to, and you're not OCing then B-die really doesn't mean much and just RMA them. To put in perspective my $129 2x16GB kit of G.Skill Hynix CJR does Cas 18 at 3600Mhz, so B-die isn't anything magical anymore really unless you're pushing for 4000Mhz+.
     
    Borgschulze

    That's great, but I need to figure out if it's a memory issue, or a Gigabyte motherboard issue.

    I'm not sure how to go about that. I don't really want to go buy more memory to test and see if the RGB works fine.

    The RGB settings for the motherboard and memory also reset upon waking up from sleep all night.

    I've had the luck of having the memory show up again in RGB Fusion... I manually went through the entire registry and deleted every RGB software entry and re-installed just RGB Fusion, and then Mystic Light afterwards to control the GPU.
     
    kirbyrj

    Can't help you with that.

    My guess would be a motherboard issue as the RAM really doesn't have much that would go wrong. The motherboard controls the lights and it sounds like a control issue.
     
    Jamie Marsala

    I find that Mystic Light is crap! I have an MSI board and this current one has one RGB bit on it, lights up the MSI Logo on the board from behind the MB. I have it set to a static color. And let me tell you it goes from static to rainbow to currently not even on. Their software to control RGB is shit and every time the PC wakes from sleep seems to change settings. It seems to get worse with every revision they make to it. My last MB and video card were both MSI RGB and I would have to reboot and change settings constantly just to get the logo on the video card to be white on the lettering and red on the outside bits of it. Now my Corsair RGB software is always spot on and perfect. Anyway I doubt it is the RAM or Board.
     
    kirbyrj

    The only reason I thought it might be the board is because I have had LED firmware updates for my board (Asus). So there has to be some kind of tweaks for the LED lighting controller every now and then.
     
    Borgschulze

    Yeah the Gigabyte software first install would entirely lock up the PC and nothing would fix it except a hard reset.

    I had to find an older version of the software to even open it.

    Pretty much reset the colour every time I turn the PC on.

    I've tried 3 different BIOS as well, they all act the same, except the newest one has more stability, the one it shipped with I had issues with the BIOS resetting sometimes when I reboot.

    At least when it works, I love the look of it... I have an older Corsair mechanical keyboard that only has red backlight, not that I'm complaining, I love red/black themes... but everything matches nicely!
     

