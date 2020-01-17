G.Skill Trident Z Dual Channel not working on i9 and Z390

Discussion in 'Memory' started by PzSniper, Jan 17, 2020 at 5:29 PM.

  1. Jan 17, 2020 at 5:29 PM #1
    PzSniper

    PzSniper n00b

    Messages:
    1
    Joined:
    Today
    On 11th Jan after a week all pieces has arrived but ...got a big big problem... Hoping on your time and support, here's what happened.



    i assembled my new pc, and here are the specs

    INTEL CORE i9-9900K

    ASUS ROG STRIX Z390-F GAMING

    ASUS ROG STRIX RTX2070S A8G GAMING

    PSU COOLER MASTER SILENT PRO GOLD 1000W



    ...but i can use ONLY 1 DIMM of my G.Skill Trident Z F4-3200C16Dm DDR4-3200MHz CL16-18-18-38 1.35V 16GB (2x8GB)

    1 DIMM works B2 both of them if interchanged.

    2 DIMM doesn't work in any combination b2 a2 or b1 a1...system start with MEM OK test, flash cpu red, flash yellow dimm led, reboot few times and then stop with 2 leds on solid yellow .



    I dunno what to try after 5 hrs... already updated ASUS BIOS of ROG STRIX z390-F to the latest 1401 dated 11 Dec. 2019



    ofc ram is listen on QVL for this mobo....



    Please advice
     
    PzSniper, Jan 17, 2020 at 5:29 PM
    PzSniper, Jan 17, 2020 at 5:29 PM
    #1
  2. Jan 17, 2020 at 5:31 PM #2
    primetime

    primetime [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    6,122
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2005
    sounds like one of the sticks is bad ( the one you cant get to work will have to be rma'd) but most people would just return both sticks to the merchant for exchange
     
    primetime, Jan 17, 2020 at 5:31 PM
    primetime, Jan 17, 2020 at 5:31 PM
    #2