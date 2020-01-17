G.Skill Trident Z Dual Channel not working on i9 and Z390

On 11th Jan after a week all pieces has arrived but ...got a big big problem... Hoping on your time and support, here's what happened. i assembled my new pc, and here are the specs INTEL CORE i9-9900K ASUS ROG STRIX Z390-F GAMING ASUS ROG STRIX RTX2070S A8G GAMING PSU COOLER MASTER SILENT PRO GOLD 1000W ...but i can use ONLY 1 DIMM of my G.Skill Trident Z F4-3200C16Dm DDR4-3200MHz CL16-18-18-38 1.35V 16GB (2x8GB) 1 DIMM works B2 both of them if interchanged. 2 DIMM doesn't work in any combination b2 a2 or b1 a1...system start with MEM OK test, flash cpu red, flash yellow dimm led, reboot few times and then stop with 2 leds on solid yellow . I dunno what to try after 5 hrs... already updated ASUS BIOS of ROG STRIX z390-F to the latest 1401 dated 11 Dec. 2019 ofc ram is listen on QVL for this mobo.... Please advice