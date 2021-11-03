G.SKILL Showcases DDR5-7000 CL40 Extreme Speed Memory

Armenius
While we wait for the mythical 10,000 MT/s parts from Micron, G.SKILL has introduced 7000 MT/s DDR5 memory that will be actually usable in your PC. With a CAS latency of 40 it brings latency down to 11.43 ns.
https://www.gskill.com/community/15...Showcases-DDR5-7000-CL40-Extreme-Speed-Memory
(2 November 2021) – G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the world’s leading manufacturer of extreme performance memory and gaming peripherals, is thrilled to announce the achievement of DDR5-7000 CL40-40-40-76 32GB (2x16GB) extreme speed, passing the Memtest stability test. 7000MT/s memory speed is an exciting milestone, as it was only seen under liquid nitrogen sub-zero temperature cooling not long ago in overclocking records. Accomplished with high-performance Samsung DDR5 components, this extreme speed memory is truly worthy of the G.SKILL flagship Trident Z5 family classification.
DDR5-7000 CL40 – Demonstrating the Ultimate Overclocking Potential of DDR5 Memory
G.SKILL has been dedicated to develop the fastest possible DDR5 memory on the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ desktop processors and Intel® Z690 chipset motherboards. Today, G.SKILL is proud to announce the feat of reaching DDR5-7000 extreme speed, while maintaining an ultra-low CAS latency timing of CL40-40-40-76. The memory modules that reached this monumental achievement is built with high-performance Samsung DDR5 components, and has shown to be stable under Memtest. Please refer to the screenshot below:
“We are seeing amazing overclocking potential of DDR5 memory on the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ desktop processors and Intel® Z690 chipset motherboards,” says Tequila Huang, Corporate Vice President of G.SKILL International. “DDR5-7000 is an incredible milestone for us, and we will continue to work with our industry partners to develop ever-faster DDR5 memory for PC enthusiasts and overclockers.”
